WOLO WanderSnacks Names Powerhouse Communications Its PR Agency Of Record

Agency to Lead PR and Influencer Programs for Emerging Protein Bar Company

SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WOLO WanderSnacks®, creator of the WanderBar™, the world's first protein bar designed specifically for travel, has hired Powerhouse Communications to lead the brand's public relations and influencer programs while supporting its aggressive retail growth strategy. An emerging brand to watch, WOLO has retained Powerhouse to plan and execute creative communications campaigns designed to engage consumers who are passionate about travel.

"The Powerhouse team is inspired, meticulous and full of positive energy, and we're excited to embark on this adventure with an agency that truly understands what WOLO is all about," said Angela Bailey, Senior Brand Manager for WOLO. "Besides being a great personality fit, we're impressed with Powerhouse's past results and creative approach to PR; and we're confident they will play a key role in shaping the brand while taking WOLO to new heights."

With the tagline, "World's Best Travel Bar, By Far," the WOLO WanderBar was developed with the needs of savvy travelers in mind. Unlike most protein bars, each WanderBar features two layers comprised of a crispy, crunchy bottom topped with a soft, velvety layer of nougat that's sprinkled with premium chocolate chips. The bar's formulation ensures there's no sticky mess or crumbling, and allows for easy tearing and sharing. Naturally sweet, kosher, gluten free and soy free, each bar is packed with 15 grams of protein and a smorgasbord of nutritious ingredients, like coconut oil, zinc and turmeric, all purposefully chosen for the positive effects they have on your body and your taste buds. The packaging is bright and colorful featuring fun travel illustrations and names like Cocoa Crunch Frequent Flyer, Mint Chocolate Chip Lost Weekend and Peanut Butter Road Tripper.

"If there's anything that excites the Powerhouse team as much as food, it's travel, and we are beyond thrilled to partner with WOLO, allowing us to bring these two passions together," said Kristin Daher, president of Powerhouse Communications. "Since getting our hands on WOLO WanderBars, they've become a staple for our travels and everyday office snacks, and we're looking forward to getting these delicious bars in front of wanderlusters everywhere!"

WOLO WanderBars are currently available for purchase online, and will soon be available in retail across the United States. For more information, please visit https://wolosnacks.com/.

Media Contact:

Samantha Wilson

www.powerhousecomm.com

(949) 261-2216 / samantha@powerhousecomm.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wolo-wandersnacks-names-powerhouse-communications-its-pr-agency-of-record-300581671.html

SOURCE Powerhouse Communications