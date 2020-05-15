Wisconsin Ginseng, Now Available at Costco, An Important Element in Your Self-Care Plan

Wisconsin Ginseng Distributor Prince of Peace Enterprises, Inc. Expands Wisconsin Ginseng Market

WAUSAU, Wis., May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Now more than ever, it is important to take care of yourself. Mindfulness, exercise, and healthy eating are key to staying healthy. Asian consumers have longed prized Wisconsin Ginseng as a daily tonic for supporting health. Wisconsin Ginseng has long been used to support general health, including increasing energy levels and supporting the immune system. For your convenience, Wisconsin Ginseng is readily available in many Costco stores across the United States, including stores in Arizona, California, Hawaii, Illinois, Kansas, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. Prince of Peace Enterprises, Inc. Ginseng Tea and Slices are now available at Costco stores and at Costco.com. This current program is for a limited time, in select Clubs, while supplies last. Prince of Peace Enterprises, Inc. is working to launch Wisconsin Ginseng in Costco stores in Canada and Australia.

Prince of Peace is a premier American Ginseng brand in the United States and has partnered with the Wisconsin Ginseng industry to sell genuine Wisconsin American Ginseng roots and teas. Prince of Peace's American ginseng products are certified by the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin, thus bearing the quality seal as a mark of authenticity.

"As Costco only carries premium quality products and works on low margins to benefit members, we're excited that the recent expansion into over 100 club locations will get more consumers to try genuine Wisconsin Ginseng at a good price," the President of Prince of Peace Enterprises, Inc., Mr. Kenneth Yeung, expressed.

Wisconsin Ginseng is known to support energy in individuals suffering from fatigue. The Mayo Clinic conducted a randomized controlled study using Wisconsin Ginseng in 2012 to see if it helps cancer patients with energy levels. The study proved that taking Wisconsin Ginseng increases energy levels in cancer patients with fatigue. The Mayo Clinic is currently undergoing a new study with Wisconsin Ginseng.

About Prince of Peace Enterprises, Inc.

Prince of Peace® Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1983, earned its reputation as a leading and diversified company, specializing in the marketing, importing and distribution of gourmet products, beverages, dietary supplements, natural OTC topical analgesics (like world famous Tiger Balm®), herbal products and teas; as well as product formulation, packaging and private labeling. Prince of Peace® Enterprises, Inc. is headquartered in the heart of the San Francisco Bay Area, California, USA with additional branch offices established in New York and Los Angeles, and internationally in Hong Kong, China, and Malaysia. For more information, visit www.popus.com.

About Ginseng Board of Wisconsin

The Ginseng Board of Wisconsin (GBW) was established in 1986 as a nonprofit organization representing all Wisconsin Ginseng growers. There are approximately 170 ginseng growers in the state. The GBW is funded through a mandatory assessment of ginseng acreage under shade. The GBW is managed by an elected board of seven ginseng producers. The board functions under a marketing order managed by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade & Consumer Protection. Its purpose is research, national and international marketing, new product development, and education.

Wisconsin Ginseng is known as the highest-quality Panax quinquefolius in the world and has the reputation for the best quality in the world. Wisconsin is number one in the United States in the production of ginseng, accounting for about 90 to 95 percent of all ginseng produced in the country, and Marathon County is the top ginseng growing county in the state, producing about 95 percent of Wisconsin's annual crop. www.ginsengboard.com

