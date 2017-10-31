Winsight Releases its 2018 Noncommercial Trends Forecast

Technomic and the editors of FoodService Director outline what the noncommercial foodservice market can expect for the coming year.

CHICAGO, Oct. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- FoodService Director magazine has collaborated with Technomic to produce the Winsight Noncommercial Trends Forecast. The second annual report, located on FoodServiceDirector.com, forecasts seven ways the noncommercial foodservice landscape will change in the next 12 months.

FSD and Technomic's findings, which include menu trends as well as operational predictions, reflect the noncommercial industry's continued resourcefulness for finding new approaches to ever-evolving circumstances and ensuring the overall wellness of the nation's schools, colleges and hospitals.

"While labor remains a top concern for directors throughout the noncommercial industry, I never cease to be amazed by their willingness to experiment with innovative solutions, not only in this area but throughout their operations," says Dana Moran, managing editor of FSD. "In noncommercial foodservice, necessity truly is the mother of invention."

Highlights from Winsight's 2018 Noncommercial Trends Forecast include:

Plant-based dining for everyone. With sustainability and budgets in mind, operators are now putting plant-based entrees front and center instead of relegating them to a separate vegan or vegetarian station. In college dining and corporate cafes, vegetables and grains are placed at the beginning of the line and animal proteins are available at the end.

Universal free food for a generation? While free meals have been a recruiting perk at select major companies for some time, universal free lunch is growing at K-12 schools throughout the country as more districts learn about and qualify for the Community Eligibility Provision through the National School Lunch Program.

Off-site is the new on-site. Noncommercial dining has never been the first arena to come to mind when delivery food is mentioned—but that sentiment is changing. Delivery and its off-site cousins takeout, grab-and-go, order-ahead and heat-and-eat meal kits are finding a foothold among diners eager to make the experience of eating more convenient.

