Wing It for Game Day

MISSION, Kan., Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) When bringing your friends and family together to watch the game, you'll likely want to avoid any fumbles in the kitchen. Fret not and opt for a big batch of easy-to-make wings while incorporating these stress-free tips into your game plan to help ensure a resounding success:

Delegate responsibilities. The best gatherings are a team sport. Tackle this recipe for Crispy Baked Wings and let your friends help with snacks, dips and drinks.

Prep what you can the day before. Reduce the time needed to make these wings on game day by prepping some steps in advance. The seasoning blend and sauces can be prepped up to two days in advance and chicken wings can be separated into drums and flats the day before.

Veggies are underrated. It's usually a good plan to have a snack that can be easily replenished for grazers attending your party. Stock up on vegetables that are easy to slice such as carrots and celery. Place some of the cut vegetables out with dips like blue cheese dressing or ranch, both of which can double as classic pairings for your wings.

Redefine "homemade." The Crispy Baked Wings can serve as a versatile base for just about any sauce you might be craving. Instead of making a sauce entirely from scratch, consider making some quick alterations to premade ones. For example, add an ingredient like Tabasco Chipotle Sauce to store-bought barbecue sauce to impart a smoky flavor and lime juice for added brightness. Small changes can add that special, homemade quality without all the work. Recipes like Chipotle Barbecue Sauce or Nashville-Style Sauce can complement wings for true crowd-pleasers – pick your favorite or try both.

Crispy Baked Wings with Chipotle Barbecue Sauce or Nashville-Style Sauce

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 40 minutes

Servings: 4-6

Wings:

2 tablespoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

4 1/2 pounds chicken wings, drums and flats separated, tips removed

Chipotle Barbecue Sauce:

1 cup barbecue sauce

3 tablespoons Tabasco Chipotle Sauce

2 tablespoons lime juice

Nashville-Style Sauce:

6 tablespoons Tabasco Sauce

8 tablespoons butter, softened

1 tablespoon light brown sugar

1 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

Heat oven to 425 F.

In bowl, combine baking powder, salt, paprika and black pepper. Shake over both sides of wings.

Place seasoned wings on rack over foil-lined sheet pan.

Bake 20 minutes, turn wings over and continue cooking additional 20 minutes in convection oven or 30 minutes in conventional oven. Cooked wings should reach at least 180 F internal temperature with crispy texture.

To make Chipotle Barbecue Sauce: In bowl, mix barbecue sauce, Tabasco Chipotle Sauce and lime juice.

Alternatively, to make Nashville-Style Wing Sauce: In bowl, mix Tabasco Sauce, butter, brown sugar, paprika, garlic powder and salt. Set aside.

Remove wings from oven. Toss wings with preferred sauce and serve.

