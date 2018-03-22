Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America Collaborates with Vermont Information Processing and Nielsen to Create a New Market Trend Report

The SipSource Report: A Reliable and Comprehensive Data Report for the Wine & Spirits Industry

WASHINGTON, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry stalwarts, Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America (WSWA), Vermont Information Processing (VIP), and Nielsen have teamed up to create a new market trend resource: The SipSource Report – a comprehensive and reliable tool providing insights to support and guide strategic-planning and critical business decisions.

This new report will be based on aggregated and trended wine and spirits distributor depletion sales data covering an expansive portfolio of wine and spirits products sold in all trade channels across the U.S. The SipSource Report will provide key market trends and insights that are driving the wine and spirits industry today and tomorrow, and will include items such as:

Performance segmented by on-versus off-premise channels, along with major individual Nielsen TDLinx sub-channels

Performance of individual wine and spirits sub-categories

National accounts versus independent accounts

Top 100 brand trends by channel

Nielsen additive content and insights

The SipSource Report is based largely on WSWA-membership depletion data compiled and aggregated by VIP, the beverage alcohol industry's trusted data processing and technology solutions company. It will include market trends from a combined group of WSWA members including Breakthru Beverage Group, Republic National Distributing Company, Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, Young's Market Company, and others.

The first publication will be released this Fall 2018 with marketing and distribution support provided by Nielsen. Following the first publication release, WSWA will then issue an annual report with quarterly data updates. The SipSource Report database will help support a variety of custom project queries.

For additional information on The SipSource Report, please contact Jo Moak at sipsource@wswa.org.

SOURCE Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America