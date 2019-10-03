Wine Paris 2020 -- The Second Annual Trade Event Is Poised for International Success

USA Ranks #2 in Attendance



NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From February 10-12, Wine Paris 2020 is set to welcome over 2,200 domestic and international exhibitors and 30,000 visitors to Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. Wine Paris is the consolidation of two complementary trade shows, Vinisud and VinoVision Paris.

The first major wine trade event in the French capital is a must-visit three-day business affair. The number of participating winegrowers, co-operatives and negotiants is on the rise, following the inaugural event in February 2019. French wine regions will be joined by international exhibitors including South Africa, Algeria, Argentina, Croatia, Spain, Italy, Lebanon and Portugal.

In 2019, Wine Paris attracted 42% new visitors compared to the previous Vinisud and VinoVision Paris events. To date, 1,950 exhibitors have signed up to attend, including 300 newcomers, already exceeding expectations.

Wine Meets Business and Networking

Wine Paris is implementing several strategic programs to ensure increased awareness and foster business opportunities:

The International Hosted Buyers program will secure attendance of the largest international importers as well as recruit buyers from Asia and developing markets, such as Africa and the Middle East .

"Wine Paris, les Wine Talks"

Every day, "les Wine Talks" will offer a different focus: Delicious Day (Monday, February 10), Wonderful Day (Tuesday, February 11) and Creative Day (Wednesday, February 12).

The Delicious Day of Wine and Food will explore the important relationship between gastronomy and wine will be explored, featuring both traditional and exciting new food pairings.

is dedicated to presentations, debates, and workshops hosted by experts. Initial topics include: Demystifying the range of organic and eco-friendly certifications



The value of organic certifications in the global marketplace



How the production of organic wines affects on and off-premises supply

"Making Our Future Wonderful":

Highlighting Eco-friendly Initiatives and the Rise of Sustainability

Wine Paris 2020 will guide buyers in a fast-growing and evolving global wine market, in which consumers seek out eco-friendly products. To date, Europe is a leader in sustainability with 30 certifications out of 54 worldwide.

Wonderful, a multi-prong program with a modern visual identity will showcase producers' commitment to biodynamic initiatives, demystify organic certifications and analyze potential future trends.

What US Attendees Say About Wine Paris

"Wine Paris is efficiently organized to help buyers maximize their time. For instance, there are sections grouped by region or category (e.g. Rosé, or Alternative Packaging) where you can taste different wines on your own. If you find something of interest, you can then decide to meet with a producer face-to-face to learn more. In addition, many of my current suppliers had a stand, so I was able to meet with them and plan the year to come. The best part - Paris is so easy to get to!"

Molly Choi, Executive Vice President, Business Intelligence, Cape Classics NY

"Wine Paris is an extremely well-organized event with a focus on organic wines. Wines created without the use of synthetic pesticides and additives is a growing trend in the USA, so an event like this is extremely useful. In 2019, I was able to narrow down my meeting schedule to highly relevant appointments."

Alleah Friedrichs - Co-Founder & President, Bliss Wine Imports, California

About Wine Paris

The first international wine business event in the world's wine capital, Wine Paris was established by the founding and partner wine marketing boards. It combines the range of efforts and participants of Vinisud and VinoVision Paris. The inaugural trade show took place February 11-13, 2019 at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. It was attended by 2,000 exhibitors and 26,700 trade and industry members, including 30% international visitors.

About Vinisud and VinoVision Paris:

Vinisud, a trade show dedicated to Mediterranean climate wines, was created in 1994 and supported by producer's organizations and marketing boards.

VinoVision Paris, a trade show dedicated to international cool climate wines, was launched in 2017 by wine marketing boards in the Loire Valley, Central Loire, Burgundy, Beaujolais, Alsace and the champagne wine growers' organization SGV.

Wine Paris, Vinisud and VinoVision Paris are organized by Comexposium/ Adhesion Group.

