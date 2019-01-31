Wild Zora, a Family-Owned Healthy Food Business, Makes Surprising Transition from the Premier Health Food Chain to the World's Largest Retailer

Is Walmart the New Whole Foods?

LOVELAND, Colo., Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Where Whole Foods was once the great supporter of small family brands, Amazon's takeover has forced Colorado-based Wild Zora off the healthy grocer's shelves and into the unlikely arms of the world's largest retailer, Walmart. Walmart's recent shift toward domestic and healthy food brands is providing Wild Zora the opportunity to sell their flagship Original Meat and Veggie Bars™ at lower prices to a wider audience.

Moving Away from Whole Foods

The shelves of Whole Foods have long been the aspiration of emerging brands. Historically, they have provided support for local companies seeking opportunity and exposure. When Wild Zora's meat and veggie bars first hit Whole Foods stores in the summer of 2015, the moment was surrounded by a celebratory air of, "We've made it." But just four years later, the family company faced the tough decision to bear further increased fees and promotional costs, without which they were warned their products would be removed from Whole Foods' shelves.

Why Walmart?

In 2017, Walmart announced its greater commitment to supporting smaller, local businesses while maintaining the same low prices for which they're known. As new brands like Wild Zora have continued to appear on Walmart's shelves in the last year, they are following through on their promise and providing more space for smaller, health-conscious products. Wild Zora's Mediterranean Lamb and BBQ Beef bars are joining Walmart's "Healthy Alternatives" section on February 1st at the lowest retail price yet, alongside several other trusted brands, including Purely Elizabeth, Udi's and Canyon Bakehouse.

"My vision is to provide as many people as possible with healthy snacks made from organic fruits and veggies and responsibly-sourced meat. I'm really glad that working with Walmart gives us the opportunity to sell our food at a lower price so more people can enjoy them," Zora commented.

Wild Zora creates their Paleo, gluten-free and allergen friendly Original Meat and Veggie Bars™ from responsibly sourced meat mixed with organic veggies and fruit in a USDA-certified kitchen outside of Fort Collins, CO. In 2017, Wild Zora expanded their offerings to dehydrated backpacking meals, soups and instant teas. Visit www.wildzora.com for more information on the company, nutrition information and product offerings.

