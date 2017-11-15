Whole Foods' John Mackey Joins The Students For Liberty Board

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- John Mackey, Whole Foods Market CEO and Co-Founder, joined the Students For Liberty (SFL) Board of Directors today.

As a strong supporter of free markets and author of Conscious Capitalism, Mackey embodies the principles of liberty. He was recognized as the SFL Alumnus of the Year in 2013.

Mackey said that he's excited to work closely with SFL on spreading liberty across the globe.

"When I co-founded Conscious Capitalism, few thought the term could be reclaimed. However, thanks to the work of Students For Liberty, more and more young people believe in the positive message of capitalism. SFL's vision and mine are very similar. Business can be a great force for good, and SFL understands that to the core," Mackey said.

Mackey added, "Before getting involved with SFL, I had no idea they were the largest pro-liberty student organization in the world in terms of events, leaders trained, and countries represented. Their budget is a whopping $4.1 million and they have 41 staff members. This translates to more free markets, more free trade, and more advocates for free speech on campuses in the US and in the world."

SFL's Chief Executive Officer Dr. Wolf von Laer said that Mackey's new position on the Board of Directors will amplify SFL's efforts manifold.

"John is an incredible business leader and a kind person. By joining SFL's Board of Directors, John adds tremendous wisdom to the organization and the ten thousands of students that we serve through our programs every year. He exemplifies what it looks like to be a leader for liberty. His entrepreneurial spirit will strengthen SFL's innovative approach to educating, developing, and empowering the next generation of leaders of liberty," Dr. von Laer said.

