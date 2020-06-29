Who Says You Can't Eat Bread on the Keto Diet? Not Mikey's

Mikey's Keto-Certified English Muffin is the perfect alternative to a burger bun for July 4th through Labor Day Summer Celebrations!

BETHLEHEM, Pa., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mikey's, provider of high-quality, nutritious frozen products that are made with simple and recognizable ingredients, knows that a true burger is not complete without being nestled between a warm toasted bun. This Independence Day and all summer long, there is no need to be the only one at the party eating your BBQ favorites on a lettuce wrap because Mikey's has you covered. With only 2 net carbs and 9 grams of protein, Mikey's Original, Grain-Free English Muffins are the perfect Keto and Paleo bun option to enjoy classic summer recipes such as Burgers and BBQ Chicken sandwiches.

Founded by Michael Tierney, a classically trained chef, Mikey's meets the high standards required to deliver on taste without compromising on nutrition. Utilizing his culinary training, Mikey used only eight simple ingredients found right in his kitchen to create his first product, the English Muffin, and the recipe has not changed. Mikey's is committed to creating products that not only taste great, but are also free from many common allergens such as gluten, grain, soy and dairy to best serve all people no matter what allergen-free or dietary lifestyle they follow. Free of all additives and preservatives, Mikey's is dedicated to clean, nutritious and simple ingredients that leave you feeling great.

Summer is the time to celebrate with family and friends while enjoying great American classics. However, increasing dietary interests and restrictions can sometimes make classic food combinations like Hamburgers and Hotdogs a challenging prospect. Mikey's is proud to offer a high quality and delicious Keto-Certified, Paleo-Certified, Gluten-Free, and Dairy-free bun alternative designed to appeal to the Keto, Low Carb, and Allergen community. "Gluten-free is just one attribute of Mikey's. Our English Muffins are Certified Keto, Paleo, Gluten Free, Dairy Free and low in carbs!" says Michael Tierney, CEO and Founder of Mikey's.

Mikey's aims to serve those with alternative dietary needs and allergies this summer by offering fans the option to swap the classical carb-heavy burger bun with a health-conscious, wholesome Mikey's Muffin. Light in calories and sugar yet packed with fiber, protein and natural fats these muffins are the ideal Ketogenic burger bun option. Light, versatile and perfectly shaped for burgers, Mikey's Muffins are unique, tasty, and hit on the universal craving to enjoy certain foods "normally" but more nutritiously.

Mikey's continues to be a market leader in meeting the needs of allergen friendly, clean label, better-for-you consumers by offering meal solutions for every eating occasion. For kids and adults following a ketogenic, low carb, gluten free or dairy-free lifestyle, Mikey's offers great tasting food to meet their everyday needs.

Mikey's Keto Burger with Mushrooms and Onion

Ingredients:

1-pound fresh ground beef

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon gluten-free steak seasoning

1 box Mikey's Original Gluten-Free English Muffins

1 teaspoon chili powder

4 onion slices

2 portobello mushrooms, gills removed

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

Salt to taste

Instructions:

Mix beef together with garlic powder and steak seasoning. Form into 4 patties. Brush any dirt off the mushrooms and remove stems and gills. Then cut in half. Heat grill to high heat. Brush the onion slices and mushroom slices lightly with olive oil. Sprinkle chili powder over the onions. Place the onions, mushrooms and burgers on the grill. Add a very light sprinkle of salt to each. Grill about 2-3 minutes until grill marks appear on burgers. Flip onions, mushrooms and burgers and salt again, very lightly. Grill burgers an additional 2-3 minutes and then reduce heat to medium and grill 3-6 minutes more depending on desired doneness. Remove onions and mushrooms from direct heat when they've reached your desired level of doneness. Just before burgers are done cooking, brush Mikey's English muffins lightly with oil on both sides. Grill on both sides until toasted. Assemble burgers with the onions, mushrooms and your favorite condiments.

About Mikey' s LLC

Mikey's is a labor of love from the kitchen of Michael Tierney, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America who trained in several of the world's most acclaimed restaurants. Recognized by Forbes as one of its 30-Under-30, Tierney's commitment is always to deliver products made with clean ingredients, taste great, and are free from common allergens. In addition to being Certified Gluten-Free, non-GMO and Certified Paleo, all of Mikey's products are free from dairy, grain and soy. Mikey's is available in more than 7,000 stores nationwide in the natural and grocery channels. To learn more visit the website at EatMikeys.com, or follow the brand on Instagram (@Mikeys), Twitter (@MikeysMuffins), or Facebook (@EatMikeys).

