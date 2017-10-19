White Coffee Named one of the Top Licensees in the World

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- White Coffee Corporation, Long Island City coffee importer and roaster, was recognized as one of the top licensees in the world by License! Global Magazine, the premier publication in the licensing industry. More than a quarter of White Coffee's revenue is realized via licensed brands. The August 2017 issue of the magazine identified White Coffee Corporation as a leading licensee of beverage and food categories, highlighting just two other entries in that category, among 150 licensees globally.

"From the beginning with Kahlúa, the White's embraced the many benefits of licensing, including marketing support, increased consumer connections and an entrée into new distribution channels," says Robert Schwartz, Vice President of Sales and New Business Development at CAA-GBG, the world's largest licensing and brand management company.

In addition to its Kahlúa® relationship, White Coffee has licensed the following brands, among others, within the last decade:

Entenmann's®

Disney® Frozen Hot Chocolate

Jim Beam®

Marvel©

Elvis Presley®/ABG, LLC.

Emeril's®

Hell's Kitchen™

First Colony

National Geographic™

"We were confident to recommend White Coffee as a partner for Entenmann's for more than six years," says Joanne Loria, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Joester Loria Group, a premier brand licensing agency. "They have done a fabulous job in extending one of America's favorite baked good brands to the coffee category."

License! Global Magazine's report was compiled through a combination of reader surveys and industry intelligence. It acknowledges that, "licensees are the linchpin that moves the consumer product business forward. By providing exceptional third-party services such as design, distribution and manufacturing, licensees complete the IP journey, allowing licensor's brand or property to find its way to the hands that matter most – the consumer."

"Over the last decade, White Coffee has strategically aligned with power brands that target large, but discerning audiences," says Jonathan White, Executive Vice President of White Coffee Corporation. "There is growing demand by consumers for high quality products from brands that are trusted and valued. Licensed sales opened mass, grocery club and off-price channels for us – we are now selling to category leaders in each sector."

About White Coffee Corporation

White Coffee Corporation is based in Long Island City, NY and is a third-generation, certified woman-owned business, in operation since 1939. As a core part of its coffee offerings, White Coffee is proud of its collaboration with prominent licensed brands. These coffee products are available in retail outlets throughout the United States, on-line at www.whitecoffee.com or call (800) 221-0140 for more information.

