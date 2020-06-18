White Castle® to Transform into "Night Castle" During Shortest Night of the Year with the Release of Three Custom Cocktails and a Limited-Edition T-Shirt

Cocktails Paired with Popular Sliders Available in Restaurants and Grocery Aisles

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Saturday, June 20, is the Summer Solstice, traditionally known as the longest day of the year. But with the longest day comes the shortest night, and that's the part of the Summer Solstice that White Castle, known by loyal Cravers as a nighttime hotspot, wants to celebrate.

So just in time for the annual astronomical event, White Castle is releasing three "Cocktails and Craves" pairings, each one featuring a mouthwatering White Castle Slider and a delightful custom drink – mixed with a beverage from Coca-Cola Freestyle® machines found in virtually every White Castle. Cravers everywhere are encouraged to indulge in one, two or all three of the pairings in honor of the special, once-a-year occasion.

"The night of June 20th won't last long, so we want to help make every moment count," said Jamie Richardson, vice president of White Castle. "We've come up with three custom cocktail recipes so that Cravers will have what they need to get in the spirit of the celebration."

White Castle has enlisted Mr. Gandy, a one-of-a-kind Craver, to introduce its "Cocktails and Craves" pairings – and the original cocktail recipes – in a series of video posts that will appear on White Castle's Facebook and Instagram accounts as well as its website beginning Saturday and running over the next few weeks. But no worries if you can't wait until then because we're providing a sneak peek at the "Cocktails and Craves" pairings:

"Orange Afterglow" – perfect with the Original Slider " Castillo Rosado Margarita " – perfect with a Jalapeno Cheese Slider "Midnight Merlot Punch" – perfect with a Cheese Slider

White Castle is making it easy for Cravers to make these custom cocktails. Its social media posts will include a coupon for a complimentary 30-ounce medium drink from one of its Coca-Cola Freestyle machines. No purchase is necessary. Cravers can pick up some Sliders and a drink at their nearest White Castle or purchase the cocktail ingredients and a box (or two or three) of Sliders from the freezer aisle at their favorite grocery store to make at home.

As part of the shortest night celebration, White Castle has created a special "Night Castle" t-shirt, which will be available at White Castle's House of Crave online gift shop. White Castle is also encouraging Cravers to share their own original cocktail recipes using the hashtag #CocktailsAndCraves.

"Everyone knows the vibe changes after dark at White Castle," Richardson said. "When the sun goes down, White Castle turns to 'Night Castle.' What better place to celebrate the shortest night of the year?"

Here are the recipes for the custom "Night Castle" cocktails. Please drink responsibly.

1. Orange Afterglow (perfect complement to the Original Slider)

• 12 oz. lager beer

• 4 oz. Seagram's® Ginger Ale orange

• 1 orange slice, for garnish





Pour the beer into a chilled pint glass. Gently add the Seagram's® Ginger Ale orange. Garnish with a fresh orange slice. Serve.



2. Castillo Rosado Margarita (perfect complement to a Jalapeno Cheese Slider)

• 1 lemon wedge, for rimming glasses

• 2 c. ice

• ¼ c. fresh lemon juice

• ½ c. triple sec

• 1 c. tequila

• 2 ¼ c. Minute Maid® pink lemonade

• 4 lemon slices, for garnish





Rub a lemon wedge around the rim of four glasses, then dip rims into salt. To each glass, add ice, lemon juice, triple sec, tequila and pink lemonade. Stir to combine. Garnish each glass with a lemon slice. Serves 4.



3. Midnight Merlot Punch (perfect complement to a Cheese Slider)

• 5 oz. Merlot red wine

• 6 oz. Sprite® raspberry

• Ice

• 1 orange slice, for garnish

• 1 pineapple chunk, for garnish

• 1 strawberry slice, for garnish

• 1 lemon wedge, for garnish

• 1 mint sprig, for garnish





Fill a tall glass with ice and top with the Merlot. Gently add the Sprite® Raspberry. Garnish with the orange slice, pineapple chunk, strawberry slice, lemon wedge, and mint before serving.

