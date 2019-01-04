White Castle® Puts Their Spin On An American Favorite And Introduces The Sloppy Joe Slider At Restaurants Nationwide

- The Sloppy Joe Slider is available for just 99¢ through February 24, or while supplies last- Mac and Cheese Nibblers return to menus, available in three sizes- White Castle unveils the Cheesy Mac and Joe combo, pairing two small Mac and Cheese Nibblers with a mix of Sloppy Joe Sliders and Cheese Sliders, all for only $7.99

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle is cooking up the comfort this winter season with new menu offerings that bring a tangy, cheesy twist to some of America's favorite comfort foods. The new Sloppy Joe Slider and Mac and Cheese Nibblers are available now at White Castle restaurants for a limited time.

The Sloppy Joe Slider, available for just 99¢, features 100% lean ground beef in a sweet and tangy sauce with garden vegetables including onions, tomatoes and bell peppers, and comes topped with smoked cheddar cheese. The Mac and Cheese Nibblers, another White Castle take on a comfort food staple, feature delicious cheddar cheese and macaroni, coated with a craveable crispy cheddar batter. The Mac and Cheese Nibblers are served in three sizes – 5-piece, 12-piece and 20-piece.

"At White Castle, our Cravers are our family, and we're excited to share with them this new take on a classic family cooking tradition," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "Much like our Original Slider®, the sloppy joe has been an American favorite since the early 20th century. Our Sloppy Joe Slider is an homage to the classic recipe, that also features the bold and craveable flavors to which our fans have grown so accustomed."

Cravers looking to taste it all can try the new Cheesy Mac and Joe Combo – a mix of six Sloppy Joe Sliders and Cheese Sliders plus two small Mac and Cheese Nibblers – all for only $7.99.

"As a leader in the restaurant industry since 1921, we're proud to be one of very few quick serve restaurants offering these comfort foods for customers this winter," said Richardson.

White Castle also has a bold new online and mobile offer for fans looking to Crave ahead. Customers who order online or through the mobile app can get a Super Sack of 20 Original Sliders for just $10, a perfect deal for football watch parties or Cravers looking to save money in the new year.

For more information about White Castle's newest menu offerings, visit www.whitecastle.com.

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain based in Columbus, Ohio, has been making Bold Moves™ as a family-owned business for more than 97 years. Cravers on-the-go can access sweet deals and place a pick-up order any time in the official White Castle app (iTunes App Store or Google Play) or in the frozen aisle at a grocery store near you. www.whitecastle.com

Cravers on-the-go can access sweet deals and place a pick-up order any time in the official White Castle app. Download the app today from the iTunes App Store or Google Play. For more information on White Castle visit whitecastle.com.

