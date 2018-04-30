White Castle® Launches Festivities For 27th Annual National Hamburger Month

The slider pioneer invites applications from boldest fans for next Cravers Hall of Fame class

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle, America's first fast food hamburger chain and home of Time Magazine's Most Influential Burger, will pay its respects to the very slider that made it one of the most Crave-able restaurant chains in the country. As the official sponsor of the 27th annual National Hamburger Month, White Castle invites Cravers to add steam to the celebration with promotions throughout May, such as free sliders and soft drinks, retail product coupons and the opportunity to be included in fast-food's most exclusive fan club, the Cravers Hall of Fame.

"No sandwich is more deserving of a full month long celebration than the hamburger, and White Castle and our Cravers have been loyal fans since The Original Slider® was first served in 1921," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "For 97 years and counting, the hamburger has been very good to us and we're working hard to satisfy every customer's Craving with sliders crafted for every occasion, available in restaurants and frozen food aisles across the nation."

While National Hamburger Month is focused on celebrating the hamburger, its fans are responsible for its place in history. This month, White Castle is recognizing its loyal fan base whose love for the iconic sandwich knows no end. Beginning May 1, White Castle will be accepting entries for its 18th Annual Cravers Hall of Fame class, an exclusive selection of fans bonded by unique and compelling Crave-able moments. The boldest of Cravers are encouraged to submit original stories about their relationship with White Castle, and why White Castle has been influential in their lives.

"Hundreds of fans and celebrities make up the Cravers Hall of Fame, and the power of their Crave is impressive. From super heroes and love stories, to tireless treks across the country, we are humbled by the memories our loyal customers have made with the White Castle brand. The Cravers Hall of Fame is how we honor those whose stories best showcase their commitment to the Crave," said Richardson.

The judges set criteria to evaluate each story based on the following: brand loyalty, creative presentation, originality and magnitude of the Crave. Winners will receive a trip to the White Castle home office in Columbus, Ohio, for an induction ceremony and will join over 200 other Cravers from across the United States including celebrities such as Kal Penn and John Cho of Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle, rock icon Alice Cooper, and most recently award-winning fashion designer, Telfar Clemens. The deadline for entering the 2018 contest is September 30, 2018, and entries can be submitted online at whitecastle.com/CHOF, where rules and regulations are also posted.

Additional festivities planned for National Hamburger Month include National Slider Day, held annually on May 15 to honor the small but bold hamburger. White Castle serves sliders for every preference – from grilled chicken to vegetarian, breakfast to the jalapeno cheese slider, and even the plant-based Impossible Slider in limited markets. Cravers on May 15 will have their choice of two downloadable coupons from White Castle's social media pages and via email good for either a free Slider (excludes double or waffle sliders) and a free small Coca-Cola Freestyle beverage (100+ options), or $1.00 off any retail 4-pack or larger, including breakfast, veggie sliders, black bean sliders and more.

Cravers can also snag some cheesy deals including a cheesy 10-sack for $7.99, a three-Cheese Slider combo for $4.99 or a cheesy Crave Case for $19.99 (Crave Case deal available for app or online orders only).

About National Hamburger Month

White Castle created National Hamburger Month 27 years ago to celebrate the creation of America's beloved dining delicacy, the hamburger. Founded in 1921, White Castle is America's first fast-food hamburger chain. White Castle expects Cravers to consume more than a half billion Sliders during the month of May.

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain based in Columbus, Ohio, has been making Bold Moves™ as a family-owned business for more than 97 years. The company was founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 1921 serving The Original Slider® which was named the most influential burger of all time in 2014 by Time. Today White Castle owns and operates nearly 400 restaurants in 13 states. All White Castle Sliders are made from 100 percent USDA inspected beef. White Castle's commitment to maintaining the highest quality products extends to the company owning and operating its own meat processing plants and bakeries as well as three frozen food processing plants. The retail division markets White Castle signature products in grocery, club stores, convenience stores, vending operations and concessions across the United States and in a growing number of international locations, including military base exchanges around the world.

Cravers on-the-go can access sweet deals and place a pick-up order any time in the official White Castle app. Download the app today from the iTunes App Store or Google Play. For more information on White Castle visit www.whitecastle.com.

