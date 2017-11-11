White Castle® Honors Active Military And Veterans With Free Meal

Past and present members of the military receive a complimentary meal on Veterans Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, is honoring veterans and all members of the military on Veterans Day today, Saturday, November 11, by offering a free combo meal to those who dine in one of the nearly 400 White Castle restaurants nationwide.

"As a family-owned business, White Castle is proud to stand with our communities to honor past and current members of the U.S. military for their commitment and sacrifice to safeguard our freedom," said Jamie Richardson, vice president of White Castle. "If you or a loved one is a veteran, please visit your nearest White Castle and enjoy this expression of our appreciation!"

All past and current members of the U.S. military receive a free Combo Meal (#1 – 6) or any Breakfast Combo Meal on November 11 at participating White Castle restaurants. White Castle encourages veterans and those currently enlisted to join White Castle today for recognition of their service to our country. No purchase is necessary to claim the offer, simply provide your military ID.

White Castle's famous fare, including the full breakfast menu, is available anytime at participating locations.

