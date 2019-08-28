White Castle® To Give Away Free Trip To Belgium As Prize In The Winning Waffle Sweepstakes

Purchase any waffle menu item between now and November 4 for a chance to win hundreds of prizes, including a trip to BelgiumSweepstakes part of limited-time breakfast Slider promotion featuring 2 for $3 breakfast sliders



COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle may be best known for The Original Slider®, but America's first fast-food hamburger chain also serves breakfast items – all day long. Not many national quick-service restaurant chains can say that!

In celebration of its popular breakfast menu, White Castle is offering two breakfast sliders for just $3. The deal is part of its new breakfast slider promotion, which also includes The Winning Waffle Sweepstakes. The sweepstakes gives customers the chance to win hundreds of prizes, including a grand prize trip for two to Belgium.

Cravers who purchase any waffle item, such as the mini Belgian waffles, a Belgian waffle Slider, or a chicken and Belgian waffle Slider – yes, the waffles are really imported from Belgium – can enter White Castle's "The Winning Waffle" sweepstakes. They just have to visit www.thewinningwaffle.com and follow the instructions to upload their receipt as proof of a waffle purchase. They'll play a fun game to uncover a winning waffle, which could earn them breakfast for a day, a week, a month or a whole year. One lucky Craver will win a trip for two to Belgium, home of White Castle's delicious waffles, where they will tour a real Castle and also visit a Belgian bakery.

In addition to its authentic Belgian waffle items, White Castle's breakfast menu also includes the Original Slider® with freshly cracked egg and cheese, the breakfast Slider made with a fresh egg, cheese and bacon or sausage, the breakfast toast sandwich and hash brown nibblers. White Castle breakfast menu items have become so popular that a new line-up of breakfast sliders was introduced in grocery stores in 2018, and are now available in freezer aisles nationwide.

"We may have started out as a hamburger company, but today we truly are a slider company feeding the tastes of all Cravers," said Jamie Richardson, White Castle's vice president. "We know people love to eat breakfast not just in the morning, but anytime they want it. That's why we make our breakfast menu available day and night."

Throughout the promotional period, which runs from August 29 through November 3, White Castle will also offer a sack of 10 cheese Sliders for just $6.99 ($7.99 in New York and New Jersey restaurants). This promotion is a continued favorite of White Castle's core Cravers, who appreciate the outstanding value not to mention the choice of American, cheddar or jalapeno cheese.

LAST CALL!

In addition to entering the Winning Waffle Sweepstakes, Cravers can also nominate themselves to be immortalized in the White Castle Cravers Hall of Fame. The boldest and most passionate Cravers are encouraged to submit original stories about their memorable moments with White Castle. Winners will receive a trip to White Castle headquarters in Columbus, Ohio, for an official induction ceremony, inclusive of travel, hotel stay and meals. The 2019 class will join hundreds of inducted Hall of Famers from across the country, including celebrity Cravers such as Kal Penn and John Cho of Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle, rock icon Alice Cooper, comic book pioneer Stan Lee and award-winning fashion designer Telfar Clemens. Entries for the 2019 class will be accepted through Sept. 30, 2019, and can be submitted at whitecastle.com/CHOF.

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain based in Columbus, Ohio, has been making Bold Moves™ as a family-owned business for more than 98 years. Cravers on the go can access sweet deals and place a pick-up order any time in the official White Castle app (iTunes App Store or Google Play) or in the frozen aisle at a grocery store near you.

