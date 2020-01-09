White Castle® Expands Its Distinctive Valentine's Day Tableside Service With Pop-Up In San Antonio, Texas

Reservations for San Antonio pop-up fill up in less than 24 hoursReservations available for White Castle Valentine's Day dinner at participating White Castle restaurants nationwide

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 29th consecutive year, White Castle is inviting couples, families and friends to celebrate Valentine's Day with them. America's first fast-food hamburger chain is once again hosting its traditional Valentine's Day dinner featuring hostess seating, tableside service and dining rooms decked out in festive décor.

White Castle expects more than 30,000 people – both first-timers and repeat customers – to dine at participating Castles, which this year include a custom-built pop-up Castle in San Antonio. White Castle is bringing the temporary restaurant to San Antonio, with the help of Texas-based retailer H-E-B, to create an incomparable dining experience for the city's loyal fans, known as Cravers, and for those entirely new to the brand.

"As we look to create more memorable moments for our retail consumers, most of whom live outside of our Castle markets, we are bringing the love and our one-of-a-kind Valentine's Day celebration to new places," said Tiffany Carreker, general manager and vice president for White Castle's retail division. "This is our first true retailer collaboration of this size, and we couldn't be happier to share the love with H-E-B."

White Castle sent an email to Texas Cravers announcing the Valentine's Day pop-up, and within 24 hours, all of the reservations were filled.

"We knew we had a lot of fans in San Antonio, but the response was even better than we expected," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "We're really excited to bring this awesome experience to them."

The San Antonio pop-up, which will be set up in the parking lot of the H-E-B at 12125 Alamo Ranch Parkway, will be serving Valentine's Day dinner between 3 and 9 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday, Feb. 14 and 15, to those who have reservations. Headquartered in San Antonio, H-E-B carries a wide variety of White Castle's retail products, including the Original Slider®and the Veggie Slider. From Jan. 22 to Feb. 18, H-E-B customers will see yellow coupons in stores, giving them savings off assorted varieties of Sliders.

As part of the special Valentine's Day event in San Antonio, White Castle will donate $10 per diner to a local nonprofit organization.

Hundreds of other White Castle restaurants in 13 states will host Valentine's Day dinner guests on Friday, Feb. 14, from 4 to 9 p.m. Reservations are now being accepted through OpenTable.com or on the OpenTable app.

"Since beginning this partnership three years ago, we've seen incredible demand for the White Castle Valentine's Day experience," said Eric Yusefzadeh, vice president, Enterprise & Global Hotels Group at OpenTable. "We are thrilled to continue our partnership to help make the planning and reservation process easier as White Castle celebrates with its first pop-up this year."

Reservations are limited, so guests are encouraged to book quickly. For a complete list of participating White Castles, go to whitecastle.com.

"The Valentine's Day dinner promotion is a long-standing tradition for White Castle and a fun, affordable choice for couples, families and friends," Richardson said. "We look forward to sharing some love with our fans!"

For those people who don't make a reservation in time or prefer to celebrate at home, there's always the option of getting White Castle to go – from either a White Castle restaurant or a retail outlet. Both will be offering special deals in honor of Valentine's Day. A sack of 20 Original Sliders, for example, will cost just $10.99 if ordered online or through the White Castle app.

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty sliders as a family-owned business for more than 99 years. Based in Columbus, Ohio, White Castle started serving The Original Slider®, made from 100% USDA inspected beef, in 1921. Today White Castle owns and operates more than 375 restaurants in 14 states and sells its famous fare in retail stores nationwide, in a growing number of international locations, and at military exchanges around the world. The Original Slider, named in 2014 as Time Magazine's most influential burger of all time, is served alongside a menu of creatively crafted sliders and other mouthwatering food options, including White Castle's Impossible™ Slider, named by Thrillist in 2019 as the "Best Plant-Based Fast Food Burger."

White Castle's commitment to maintaining the highest quality products extends to the company owning and operating its own meat processing plants, bakeries and frozen-food processing plants. White Castle is known for the legendary loyalty of its team members, more than one in four of whom have worked for White Castle for at least 10 years, and of its faithful fans, affectionately referred to as Cravers, many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app, available at iTunes App Store or Google Play , makes it easy for Cravers to access sweet deals and place pickup orders any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/white-castle-expands-its-distinctive-valentines-day-tableside-service-with-pop-up-in-san-antonio-texas-300984168.html

SOURCE White Castle