White Castle® Enters Fitness Industry With Revolutionary Protein Powder Supplement

The all-new White Castle Whey, 100% Slider Protein, hitting stores April 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle, America's first hamburger fast-food chain, is innovating once again as the first quick service restaurant to enter the fitness and supplement market. Since 1921, The Original Slider® has been America's favorite serving of protein. Starting April 1st, those seeking gains in their protein intake can access the highly-concentrated, 100% White Castle Whey Protein Powder in stores nationwide.

Responding to the increasingly diversified palates and physique-focused lifestyle of White Castle customers, the slider innovator tapped some of the country's smartest food and fitness engineering minds to create the ultimate protein-packed, muscle building supplement.

"White Castle is, and always will be, an innovator at heart. Over 97 years ago, White Castle invented the most perfect two-inch-squared menu item ever known. Nearly a century later, Cravers around the world can enjoy on-demand sliders with the ever-ready suite of grocery products," said Jamie Richardson, vice president of White Castle. "Today, we're again blazing new trails for slider lovers everywhere by providing a Crave-able supplement, packed with the protein of real White Castle sliders and complete with a powerful essence of onions."

The White Castle Whey Protein Powder, created using the delicious 100% beef patty steamed on a bed of onions, will be available nationwide beginning April 1st. Each individual serving includes 27 sliders scientifically granulated into 189 grams of pure Whey Protein, perfect for those who are training to be the next heavyweight champion, or simply looking to maximize their muscle mass for the summer season.

"At White Castle, we're always looking for the next way to satisfy our fans' Cravings. This step is of revolutionary proportions, yet we've kept the focus at a more granular level," said Richardson. "We know that this dive into serious muscle development is a bold move and according to the results of our 6-month study, our taste testers are going to need bigger sleeves!"

White Castle is currently in talks with distributors to release the product internationally. Plans are also underway to introduce alternate protein sources for White Castle Whey, including Chicken Rings, Fish Nibblers® and Veggie Sliders.

To order the all-new White Castle Whey Protein, customers can call 1-833-EAT-WHEY-SLAY (1-833-328-9439). Click here to view the new White Castle Whey television commercial, running on April 1st during local programming nationwide.

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain based in Columbus, Ohio, has been making Bold Moves™ as a family-owned business for more than 97 years. Cravers on-the-go can access sweet deals and place a pick-up order any time in the official White Castle app (iTunes App Store or Google Play) or in the frozen aisle at a grocery store near you. www.whitecastle.com

This release is an April Fools' release and should be taken as such by readers and the media.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/white-castle-enters-fitness-industry-with-revolutionary-protein-powder-supplement-300621132.html

SOURCE White Castle