Whipped Cream Dyed Eggs are super simple and so much fun. This is a project you can get even the littlest hands involved in, and everyone will have a blast. I promise!

You guys, I seriously can’t deal with preschool germs anymore.

I swear, every single time we get over something (umm, hello strep throat!) something else takes us out.

By us, I mean Elle and me, because my husband apparently has the best immune system in all the land. I seriously don’t think he’s been sick in over five years.

Being sick is obviously for the birds, but it’s even worse when the weather is actually decent enough to go outside.

(more…)

The post Whipped Cream Dyed Eggs appeared first on My Baking Addiction.





Comments