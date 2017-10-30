Which Diet is Best for You?

Low-fat, low-carb, paleo, vegetarian – with so many options available, how do you know which is the best to choose? Some people who shed extra pounds effortlessly on the newest diet craze, while others struggle for weeks without an ounce lost. What is the answer?

Listen to your body!

Pasta Fits RD Diane Welland explains that just as we all have unique fingerprints, our bodies each have a unique way of responding to various foods and diets – there is no one size fits all diet. A recent study explored various diets, including high-carb and low-carb, and found that different diets work for different people. One study found that some people are more likely to have a lower BMI while practicing the Mediterranean Diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean meats and whole grains. Other studies have shown that reducing calories, not carbohydrates, is the key to losing weight.

Bottom line: If you want to lose weight, start by choosing a diet that includes a wide range of healthy food options so you can customize it to your likes and dislikes as well as your own culinary lifestyle.

