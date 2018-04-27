What's Happening With These Restaurants Stocks? -- Arcos Dorados, Bloomin' Brands, Bojangles', and Brinker Intl.

NEW YORK, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on ARCO, BLMN, BOJA, and EAT which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. On Thursday, April 26, 2018, the NASDAQ Composite, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and the S&P 500 edged higher at the closing bell. Seven out of nine sectors ended Thursday's trading session in bullish territories. Taking into consideration yesterday's market sentiment, WallStEquities.com assessed the following Restaurants equities this morning: Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO), Bloomin' Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN), Bojangles' Inc. (NASDAQ: BOJA), and Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

Arcos Dorados Holdings

On Thursday, shares in Montevideo, Uruguay-based Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. recorded a trading volume of 705,012 shares, which was higher than their three months average volume of 512.05 thousand shares. The stock ended at $9.30, rising 1.09% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have gained 16.25% in the last twelve months. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 0.98%. Furthermore, shares of Arcos Dorados, which operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 51.89.

Bloomin' Brands

Tampa, Florida headquartered Bloomin' Brands Inc.'s stock finished yesterday's session 2.17% higher at $23.99. A total volume of 5.21 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 1.27 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 14.24% in the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 1.64% and 18.09%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Bloomin' Brands, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 52.99.

Bojangles'

At the close of trading on Thursday, shares in Charlotte, North Carolina headquartered Bojangles' Inc. saw a rise of 2.41%, ending the day at $14.90. The stock recorded a trading volume of 181,308 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 21.14% in the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 8.54% and 12.67%, respectively. Moreover, shares of Bojangles', which develops, operates, and franchises limited service restaurants in the US, have an RSI of 60.80.

On April 24th, 2018, research firm CL King downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Buy' to 'Neutral'.

Brinker International

Dallas, Texas-based Brinker International Inc.'s shares ended the day 1.85% higher at $41.37 with a total trading volume of 1.22 million shares. The stock has gained 16.54% in the last month. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 12.54% and 17.39%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Brinker, which together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants worldwide, have an RSI of 75.89.

