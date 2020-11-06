What’s Hygge? Here’s What You Need to Know to Create a Cozy Vegan Home

We all need a little extra comfort right now, especially as we head into the colder months. Hygge (pronounced “HEW-guh”) is a Danish word that roughly translates to a feeling of coziness, contentment, and simplicity. It’s often associated with plush blankets, roaring fireplaces, and warm food enjoyed indoors while the weather outside is cold and harsh. This winter, support your mental health by creating a hygge-inspired home while keeping animals’ well-being in mind, too.

Here’s how to bring hygge into your home while being kind to animals:

Chunky Throw Blankets and Pillows

While hygge is really more about your mindset (slowing down, spending high-quality time with loved ones, and appreciating the simple things), a few decor additions can help you create a cozier home environment. Surrounding yourself with fabrics that no animals were harmed for can enhance this soothing feeling, since you’ll be reminded of your compassionate choice every time you use that throw blanket or pillow. Help protect sheep, cows, foxes, coyotes, and other animals used for fashion and home goods by avoiding wool, silk, fur, leather, suede, and down.

Cozy Vegan Clothing

Whether you’re heading out into the brisk weather or curling up in front of the fireplace, cozy clothing can feel like a big hug. Just stay away from animal-derived materials, because there’s no excuse for torturing and killing someone to steal their wool, fur, feathers, or skin.

Bee-Free Vegan Candles

Why should you choose vegetable wax candles? Because bees work hard and are exploited and often killed for beeswax, a material that they use to build their honeycombs. Plus, soy wax is clean and safe, unlike paraffin wax. Here are a few of our favorite soy wax choices:

Comfort Food

The phrase “comfort food” can bring to mind many different dishes, but most of them are probably warm, filling ones that bring back memories. This can be very personal, so make whatever dishes help you feel the most comforted. Family recipes can easily be veganized by using vegan milk, butter, meat, cheese, eggs, and sweeteners. These are just a few recipes to inspire you:

Warm Drinks

In the winter months, having a warm drink can be a nice way to start or end your days. If you are of legal drinking age and choose to enjoy an alcoholic beverage, check to make sure it’s vegan and always drink responsibly. Warm tea lattes and hot chocolate are great nonalcoholic options.

Detox From Technology

The age of information can be overwhelming, especially when the world seems more chaotic than usual. Set aside some time each day to step away from the distractions of your phone or TV. Here are some simple things you can do instead of endlessly scrolling through TikTok:

Curl up with a good book.

Go for a nature walk with your dog (and bundle them up in a warm coat, too).

Knit a hat or sweater with vegan yarn.

Indulge in your favorite self-care

