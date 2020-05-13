WFP USA Selected as Salesforce's Charity of Choice

WASHINGTON, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce, a leading customer relationship management platform, has selected the World Food Program USA (WFP USA) to be its "Charity of Choice," donating $150,000 toward WFP USA's fundraising campaign for the United Nations World Food Programme's (WFP) COVID-19 emergency response. Starting May 12, Salesforce will promote its partnership with WFP USA during a series of virtual events over the next three months, encouraging its customers to support WFP USA. Salesforce will match any contributions made to this campaign up to $150,000.

"We are honored that Salesforce has chosen WFP USA to be its charity of choice and is partnering with us to raise much needed funding for WFP's COVID-19 response efforts – support that will allow WFP to provide more than 150,000 meals to people in need," said Barron Segar, WFP USA President and CEO. "WFP aims to reach 100 million vulnerable people with urgent food to keep them alive. Private sector support is essential to our fundraising efforts, and Salesforce's commitment and support enables us to extend our reach and make a deeper impact."

As the world copes with the impact of a health pandemic and the anticipated rise in severe hunger globally, Salesforce's support comes at a critical time.

"COVID-19 threatens to double the number of severely hungry people this year," said Ebony Beckwith, Chief Philanthropy Officer, Salesforce. "We're teaming up with World Food Program USA to tackle global food insecurity as part of our commitment to building an inclusive post-COVID economy."

To make a contribution, Salesforce customers can donate online at www.wfpusa.org/salesforce-match or text WFP USA to 243-725.

WFP USA is the recognized leader in America's pursuit to end global hunger, inspiring citizens to do everything in their power to create a zero-hunger world. WFP USA works with U.S. policymakers, corporations, foundations and individuals to generate financial and in-kind resources for the United Nations World Food Programme to feed families in need around the world and to develop policies necessary to alleviate global hunger. To learn more about WFP USA's mission, please visit us at www.wfpusa.org .

