A West-Philly Space Where People, Food, and Conversation Come Together

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jezabel Careaga, chef, designer and owner, found a spot on the 200 block of S 45th St, an old store in need of loving care and renovation, and dramatically transformed it into the bright, charming and welcoming space that hosts her Tea/Coffee House, Boutique, and Cooking Classes. She called it, Jezabel's Studio.

It has been a little over a year since the grand opening, and Jezabel is excited to announce that it is expanding into the space next door.

"As the Studio is now a vibrant reality, I reflect on the journey with a sense of pride and accomplishment. It's my intention to continue having a positive impact in the West Philly community and to keep working hard to make sure we offer a space where people, food and conversation come together," said Careaga.

With the integration of the renovated adjacent space, the Studio will now double its seating capacity, not only to accommodate Cafe customers, but also for hosting special occasions and private celebrations.

To celebrate this milestone, starting on Saturday 09/29, the Studio will have extending weekend hours from 8:00AM to 6:00PM and will now serve breakfast by adding traditional Argentinian staples to the menu, like medialunas, Mafaldas (ham and cheese medialunas) and tortilla de patatas with aioli, as well as freshly baked blueberry scones.

About Jezabel's Studio

Jezabel's Studio is a multi-functional space located in the heart of West Philadelphia. A Tea House that celebrates the traditions of the great tea cultures, adding a dash of local flavor. A Cafe that blends exceptional coffee from La Colombe with traditional Argentinian empanadas and Alfajores, among other daily offerings.

The Boutique offers craft goods curated by Jezabel supporting women-owned businesses and promoting sustainable practices, as well as furniture designed and crafted with purpose by Jezabel herself, made with materials locally sourced.

And whether customers are interested in an immersive cooking experience, hosting a casual afternoon tea, a business gathering or birthday party, they can do it all at Jezabel's Studio through customized Clases de Cocina and Special Events.

