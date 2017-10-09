The Wendy's Company to Report 2017 Third Quarter Results on Wednesday, November 8

DUBLIN, Ohio, Oct. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN) will release its third quarter 2017 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8. A conference call will follow at 9:00 a.m. ET, with a simultaneous webcast from the Investors section of the Company's website at www.aboutwendys.com. The live conference call will be available at (877) 572-6014 or, for international callers, at (281) 913-8524. An archived webcast with the accompanying slides will be available on the Company's website at www.aboutwendys.com.

