The Wendy's Company to Report 2017 Third Quarter Results on Wednesday, November 8

DUBLIN, Ohio, Oct. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN) will release its third quarter 2017 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8. A conference call will follow at 9:00 a.m. ET, with a simultaneous webcast from the Investors section of the Company's website at www.aboutwendys.com. The live conference call will be available at (877) 572-6014 or, for international callers, at (281) 913-8524. An archived webcast with the accompanying slides will be available on the Company's website at www.aboutwendys.com.
About The Wendy's Company
The Wendy's Company is the world's third-largest quick-service hamburger company. The Wendy's® system includes approximately 6,500 franchise and Company-operated restaurants in the United States and 30 countries and U.S. territories worldwide. For more information, visit www.aboutwendys.com.
