  1. Home
  2. Cook
  1. Home
  2. Cook

The Wendy's Company to Host Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results Conference Call on Thursday, February 21

By
 The Wendy's Company

DUBLIN, Ohio, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN) will release its preliminary results for fourth quarter and full year 2018 before the market opens on Thursday, February 21.  The Company will host a conference call that same day at 8:30 a.m. ET, and a simultaneous webcast and the related presentation materials will be publicly available on the Investors section of the Company's website at www.wendys.com/investor-relations. The live conference call, including the question and answer session, is expected to last approximately 90 minutes and will be available by teleconference at (877) 572-6014 for domestic callers and (281) 913-8524 for international callers. An archived webcast with the accompanying presentation materials will also be available on the Company's website after the conference call.

About Wendy's
Wendy's® was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef*, freshly-prepared salads with hand-chopped lettuce, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find every child in the North American foster care system a loving, forever home. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,600 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook www.facebook.com/wendys.

*Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-wendys-company-to-host-preliminary-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2018-results-conference-call-on-thursday-february-21-300782093.html

SOURCE The Wendy's Company

Tags
cook
breakfast
quick & easy
eating healthy
special occasions
cooking ideas
baking 101
chefs & cookbooks
seasonal
back-to-school
Desserts
how to do it
kitchen & tools
Say Hello to Summer
grilling and barbecue
ice cream time
cookies
N/A
CCN