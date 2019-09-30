The Wendy's Company To Host Investor Day On Friday, October 11

DUBLIN, Ohio, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) will host its Investor Day on Friday, October 11, 2019 in Dublin, Ohio where it plans to provide an overview of its long-term strategic vision, including additional details regarding its plans to launch breakfast across the U.S. system in 2020, as well as an update on its U.S. business operations, digital experience initiatives and international business. The Company also intends to issue additional long-term guidance.

Due to limited capacity, attendance at the 2019 Investor Day is by invitation only. The event will be available to all interested parties via live webcast from the Company's Investor Relations website at www.irwendys.com, including the related presentation materials. The presentations will begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and will conclude at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET. An archived replay of the webcast, including the related presentation materials, will also be available at www.irwendys.com.

