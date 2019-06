The Wendy's Company Completes $850 Million Securitized Refinancing Transaction

DUBLIN, Ohio, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) (the "Company") today announced that one of its indirect, special purpose subsidiaries (the "Master Issuer") has completed the sale of $400 million of its Series 2019-1 3.783% Fixed Rate Senior Secured Notes, Class A-2-I (the "Class A-2-I Notes") and $450 million of its Series 2019-1 4.080% Fixed Rate Senior Secured Notes, Class A-2-II (the "Class A-2-II Notes" and, together with the Class A-2-I Notes, the "2019 Notes"). Interest payments on the 2019 Notes are payable on a quarterly basis. The anticipated repayment dates of the Class A-2-I Notes and the Class A-2-II Notes are September 2026 and September 2029, respectively, unless earlier prepaid to the extent permitted under the indenture that governs the 2019 Notes. The 2019 Notes were issued by the Master Issuer in a privately placed securitization transaction.

The net proceeds from the sale of the 2019 Notes after deducting transaction costs, together with cash on the Company's balance sheet, has been or will be used to repay in full the Master Issuer's outstanding Series 2015-1 Class A-2-II Notes.

The Master Issuer also entered into a purchase agreement under which it will issue up to $150 million of its Series 2019-1 Variable Funding Senior Secured Notes, Class A-1 (the "Class A-1 Notes"), which will allow the Master Issuer to borrow amounts from time to time on a revolving basis. The Class A-1 Notes replaced the Company's $150 million Series 2018-1 Variable Funding Senior Secured Notes, Class A-1.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the 2019 Notes or any other security. The 2019 Notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding the expected use of proceeds from the sale of the 2019 Notes. Those statements, as well as statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words "plan," "will," "intend" or "expected" constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Reform Act"). The forward-looking statements are based on the Company's expectations at the time, speak only as of the dates they are made and are susceptible to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, the impact of general market, industry, credit and economic conditions, as well as other factors identified in the "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Projections" and "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. For all forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Reform Act.

