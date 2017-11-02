The Wendy's Company Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.07 Per Share

DUBLIN, Ohio, Nov. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN) today announced the declaration of its regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share, payable on December 15, 2017, to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2017.

The approximate number of common shares outstanding as of October 31, 2017 was 242.2 million.

About The Wendy's Company

The Wendy's Company is the world's third-largest quick-service hamburger company. The Wendy's® system includes approximately 6,500 franchise and Company-operated restaurants in the United States and 30 countries and U.S. territories worldwide. For more information, visit www.aboutwendys.com.

There can be no assurance that any additional regular quarterly cash dividends will be declared or paid after the date hereof, or of the amount or timing of such dividends, if any. Future dividend payments, if any, are subject to applicable law, will be made at the discretion of the Board of Directors and will be based on factors such as The Wendy's Company's earnings, financial condition and cash requirements and other factors.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-wendys-company-announces-regular-quarterly-cash-dividend-of-007-per-share-300548685.html

SOURCE The Wendy's Company