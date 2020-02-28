Wendy's Celebrates Breakfast Launch by Awarding Drive-Thru Customers with Free Breakfast Sandwiches for A Year

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the launch of breakfast starting at 6:30 a.m. on March 2, participating Wendy's® restaurants in Florida and South Georgia will give the first 100 drive-thru customers that purchase breakfast a coupon book for free breakfast sandwiches each week for an entire year.

Featuring delicious and unique items like the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit and the Breakfast Baconator®, Wendy's breakfast options are fresh, affordable and craveable. Sandwiches are topped with a freshly cracked egg cooked at time of order along with Applewood smoked bacon. For a caffeine boost, breakfast lovers can also try freshly brewed coffee or the Frosty®-ccino – smooth, cold-brewed coffee swirled with vanilla or chocolate Frosty mix.

"Everyone will be able to experience the same Wendy's flavors they know and love with this breakfast menu," says Florida Division Vice President, Richard Hopkins. "We're especially thrilled to reward our first customers in Florida and South Georgia with free breakfast sandwiches so they can enjoy the new menu all year long."

WHEN:

March 2, 2020 at 6:30 am. to 10:30 am.

WHERE:

At participating Wendy's restaurants in Florida and South Georgia.

HOW:

Drive-thru customers only will receive one coupon booklet per car when they make a purchase during breakfast hours, 6:30 – 10:30 a.m. on March 2, 2020. Must be age 16 or older. Coupon recipients get a choice of one free breakfast sandwich per week for 52 weeks with no purchase required. Coupon booklet is valid through March 2021.

