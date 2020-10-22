Wendy’s Has Vegan Food? PETA’s Guide Tells You How to Order It!

If you’re like most Americans, you love to eat fast food—and going vegan doesn’t eliminate the desire for convenient, affordable, and tasty food when you’re on the go. Wendy’s may not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of vegan grub, but the chain actually has a surprising number of vegan options on its menu. With a little finessing, you’ll be driving off with a brown paper bag full of animal-free noms in no time.

Here’s how it’s done:

Sides

Natural-Cut Fries

The fries at Wendy’s are cooked in oil with the skin on and are sprinkled with sea salt.

via GIPHY

Baked Potato with Chives

Nix the butter, cheese, and sour cream to make it vegan—and if you order this tinfoil-wrapped treasure to go, you can add your own vegan fixin’s to it later!

Garden Side Salad

What’s a potato without a side salad? Just be sure to choose a vegan dressing and say, “Ixnay on the outonscray” (that’s pig Latin for “No to the croutons”). You can amp up your salad by adding apple slices, extra tomatoes, or red onions. Or fries.

Apple Slices

Yes, the apples at Wendy’s are vegan.

Vegan Salad Dressings

Light Spicy Asian Chili Vinaigrette

Pomegranate Vinaigrette Dressing

Light Balsamic Vinaigrette

Entrées

Asian Cashew Chicken Salad (Without the Chicken)

This huge salad is chock-full of goodies like edamame and peppers. Just say no to the chicken and replace it with extra cashews.

Apple Pecan Chicken Salad (Without the Chicken)

This salad’s base blend is vegan, so you just have to order it with no chicken or bleu cheese crumbles and substitute cashews for the roasted pecans (the pecan glaze contains milk).

via GIPHY

Veggie Sandwich

Just order a “veggie sandwich,” and they’ll know what you mean. This has all the veggies that come with a meat burger (lettuce, tomatoes, and onion) but none of the body parts. Get it without mayonnaise and add ketchup and mustard.

For Experienced Fast-Food Lovers: The Frywich

We give you The Frywich—a favorite among Level 5 vegans. You just take your Wendy’s Veggie Sandwich and fill it with fries.

*****

Remember: You don’t have to sacrifice convenience to live with compassion. With a few simple adjustments, just about any food can be made vegan.

Try More Vegan Options at These Animal-Friendly Fast-Food Chains

The post Wendy’s Has Vegan Food? PETA’s Guide Tells You How to Order It! appeared first on PETA.