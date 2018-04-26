Weis Markets Announces Quarterly Dividend

SUNBURY, Pa., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Weis Markets, Inc.'s (NYSE: WMK) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $.30 per share to shareholders of record as of May 7, 2018, payable on May 21, 2018.

About Weis Markets

Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a Mid-Atlantic food retailer operating 206 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. For more information, please visit: WeisMarkets.com or Facebook.com/WeisMarkets.

