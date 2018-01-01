Weight Watchers And New Social Media Ambassador DJ Khaled Invite You To Freestyle In 2018

Music Mogul Inspires His Followers and Family with a New Commitment to Healthy Living with New WW Freestyle(TM)

NEW YORK, Jan. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW) introduces music magnate, producer and recording artist DJ Khaled as a social media ambassador. DJ Khaled has set out to make a lasting shift and be healthier for himself and for his family, and he is inviting his community to join him on his journey to greatness in the New Year. DJ Khaled was introduced to Weight Watchers through Roc Nation, and together they created this unique relationship.

As a Weight Watchers member and social media ambassador, DJ Khaled will document his experience and progress on the new WW Freestyle program on his social channels – including Snapchat (@djkhaled305), Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook— speaking candidly about how the program has given him the freedom and flexibility to make healthier choices while keeping up with his busy lifestyle.

"Weight Watchers is all about being great and being your best self. My son is my love, my life, and I need to be great for him," said DJ Khaled. "To be great is to be healthy; to be healthy means a shift in my lifestyle, and the new WW Freestyle program is all about healthier habits for my life. The WW program and community is my partner in this process to greatness, and I'm grateful for what's to come and to share my journey with you all."

"DJ Khaled has an incredibly authentic drive and passion to inspire others through his wellness journey and experiences on WW Freestyle," said Mindy Grossman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Weight Watchers International, Inc. "Being healthier is not just about weight anymore. It's about overall health and wellness—being your best self. By capturing and sharing his process, he will enliven and inspire his community, showing that it's possible to integrate healthy habits into your life."

DJ Khaled is working with a Weight Watchers coach and using the Weight Watchers mobile app to follow WW Freestyle. The new program launched in December 2017 with a campaign featuring Oprah Winfrey, who is also board member, owner and strategic advisor to the company.

WW Freestyle guides members toward a healthier pattern of eating and living, resulting in improvements both on and off the scale.1 The new program builds on the highly successful and effective SmartPoints® system by expanding zero Points® foods from only fruits and vegetables to a list of more than 200 delicious, satisfying foods, such as eggs, beans, chicken, corn, seafood and tofu.

DJ Khaled is a world-renowned record producer, radio personality, and DJ who has worked with countless A-list artists and has produced ten studio albums of his own since 2006.

To follow DJ Khaled's journey on Weight Watchers, follow him on Snapchat (@djkhaled305), Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

For more information, please visit www.weightwatchers.com/us/DJKhaled.

About Weight Watchers International, Inc.

Weight Watchers International, Inc. is one of the most recognized and trusted brand names among weight-conscious consumers. Weight Watchers provides commercial weight management services through a global network of Company-owned and franchise operations and offers innovative, digital weight management products through its websites, mobile sites and apps. These services and products are built on the Company's weight management program, which helps millions of people around the world lose weight through sensible and sustainable food plans, activity, behavior modification and group support. Weight Watchers has an unparalleled network of service providers to assist members on their journey and also offers a wide range of products, publications and programs for those interested in weight loss and healthier living.

1 Six-month pre-post study on 152 participants, conducted by Deborah Tate, Ph.D. and colleagues at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Weight Research Lab. Study funded by Weight Watchers.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Jenny Zimmerman, Weight Watchers

973.886.8291

Jenny.Zimmerman@weightwatchers.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weight-watchers-and-new-social-media-ambassador-dj-khaled-invite-you-to-freestyle-in-2018-300576269.html

SOURCE Weight Watchers International, Inc.