We Tried These New Vegan Products Hitting Stores Soon

Once again, PETA staffers had the opportunity to try out all the new vegan products that will be coming on the market while at Natural Products Expo West, an annual trade show at which companies show off new and exciting products. Many of the biggest vegan companies—including Gardein, Miyoko’s Creamery, and Violife—gather here each year. Check out new products from these and other brands that are making the world a better place for animals.

New Vegan Meat Options

It’s no surprise that vegan meat options were everywhere at Expo West. Vegan chicken and pig-friendly pork were the most common, and gluten-free pea protein was definitely the most popular ingredient. New brands like VFC and NotCo debuted items that are new to U.S. markets, and staple brands like Field Roast and Tofurky offered up new products.

Abbot’s Butcher : “Chorizo,” Ground “Beef,” and Chopped Chick’n

: “Chorizo,” Ground “Beef,” and Chopped Chick’n Daring: Gluten-Free Breaded “Chicken” Pieces and Fresh Tenders

Field Roast : Plant-Based Pepperoni

: Plant-Based Pepperoni Future Farm: Future Burger, Future Sausage, and Future Chick’n

Gardein : Breakfast “Sausage” Patties (Original and Spicy) and Ultimate Chick’n Wings (BBQ and Original)

: Breakfast “Sausage” Patties (Original and Spicy) and Ultimate Chick’n Wings (BBQ and Original) Hooray Foods : Plant-Based Bacon

: Plant-Based Bacon Hungry Planet Foods: Breakfast “Sausage” Patty

Lightlife : Plant-Based Chicken Tenders

: Plant-Based Chicken Tenders LikeMeat: Vegan Buffalo Wings

Loma Linda : Canned Chick’n (in broth, Buffalo sauce, or BBQ sauce)

: Canned Chick’n (in broth, Buffalo sauce, or BBQ sauce) NotCo : NotBurger

: NotBurger OmniFoods: OmniPork Luncheon

Ozo Foods: Plant-Based Bacon

VFC: Vegan Fried Chicken

Worthington: Plant-Based Sausage Patties

Fish-Free Finds—the Only Sustainable Seafood

The fishing industry is hell for ocean dwellers and the planet. We predicted that more vegan seafood options would be popping up this year, and we were right! Current Foods’ sushi-grade tuna and salmon rocked our world, and we’re loving the reformulation of the Sophie’s Kitchen line.

Save da Sea: Plant-Based Smoked Salmon and Tuna Salad

Sophie’s Kitchen: Plant-Based Fish Fillets, Smoked Salmon, Crab Cakes, Breaded Shrimp, Miso Salmon Burgers, Spicy Salmon Burgers, and Mango and Jalapeño Whitefish Burgers

TMRW: Ocean Cakes

Cow-Friendly Vegan Cheese

More vegan cheeses hitting shelves means more opportunities to prevent cows from being used for their milk. In the dairy industry, calves are torn away from their mothers so that humans can steal the milk, which isn’t ours to take. These cheeses are made from a variety of tasty plants—including cashews and coconut—for creamy, cow-free goodness.

Botko : Nacho Cheeze

: Nacho Cheeze Chao : Cantina Style Queso

: Cantina Style Queso Core & Rind: Cashew Cheesy Sauce

Daiya : Grilling Cheeze and Feta Block

: Grilling Cheeze and Feta Block GOOD PLANeT : Vegan Cheddar and Gouda Wheels

: Vegan Cheddar and Gouda Wheels Melt Organic : Plant-Based Cheesy Spreadables

: Plant-Based Cheesy Spreadables Mia : “Parmesan” Wedge

: “Parmesan” Wedge Miyoko’s Creamery: Vegan Cottage Cheese and Liquid Pizza Mozzarella

Primal Kitchen: Queso Style Plant-Based Dip

Violife: Epic Mozzarella, Mediterranean Style

Epic Mozzarella, Mediterranean Style Wildbrine: Dairy-Free Cream Cheese

Nondairy Yogurt, Butter, Sour Cream, Etc.

Besides vegan cheese, here are some other dairy-free products we saw at Expo West. Try Forager Project’s squeezable yogurt for your kids’ lunches, or bake your heart out with Violife’s new Plant Butter.

Dah! : India Style Almond Yogurt (Alphonso Mango)

: India Style Almond Yogurt (Alphonso Mango) Forager Project : Squeezable Kids Cashewmilk Yogurt

: Squeezable Kids Cashewmilk Yogurt Nature’s Charm : Oat Condensed Milk

: Oat Condensed Milk Violife : Plant Butter

: Plant Butter WayFare : Raspberry Yogurt

: Raspberry Yogurt Wildbrine: Diary-Free European-Style Butter, Oat Butter, and Sour Cream

Eggs

The egg industry is torment for chickens, who are forced to spend their lives laying eggs in cramped sheds, rarely feeling the sun on their backs. We’re glad vegan eggs—like Spero Foods’ pourable scrambled eggs made from pepitas and WunderEggs’ unique vegan boiled eggs—are becoming more widely available.

Hodo : Boxed Scramble

: Boxed Scramble Spero Foods : PepitaEgg

: PepitaEgg WunderEggs: Plant-Based Boiled Eggs

Snacks and Sweet Treats

Sweet desserts and savory snacks, including some new items from favorite brands like Abe’s, Dandies, and PeaTos, were prevalent at Expo West. And while it won’t be in grocery stores, we still have to give an honorable mention to the new vegan soft-serve from Ripple, made from pea protein, which will be launching in restaurants.

Abe’s Muffins: Limited-Edition Minions collaboration (banana chip)

Bon Dévil : Ganaches (Salted Caramel, Caramelized Banana, Chocolate, and Vanilla)

: Ganaches (Salted Caramel, Caramelized Banana, Chocolate, and Vanilla) Dandies: Maple-Flavored Mini Marshmallows, Jumbo Marshmallows, and Marshmallow Fluff

Bronner’s: Magic Chocolate Bars

GoodPop : Plant-Based Ice Cream Sandwiches

: Plant-Based Ice Cream Sandwiches Noops : Oatmilk Pudding

: Oatmilk Pudding PeaTos : Crunchy Pizza Rings

: Crunchy Pizza Rings Revolution Gelato: Mini Gelato Pies (Pumpkin and Turtle)

Señor Rico : Horchata Pudding

: Horchata Pudding Sirabella’s : Vegan New York Style, Chocolate Swirl, and Strawberry Swirl Cheesecakes

: Vegan New York Style, Chocolate Swirl, and Strawberry Swirl Cheesecakes Truwhip: Frozen Whipped Topping

Vego: Nuts & Berries Dark Chocolate Bar

Whipt: Coconut, Almond, and Oat Whipped Cream

Wildbrine: Dips (French Onion, Ranch, Chipotle Lime, and Spinach)

Beverages

New vegan milks made from peas and barley are hitting shelves along with some delicious sweet beverages like hot cocoa, milk tea, and vegan eggnog.

Coconut Cloud: Vegan Hot Cocoa and Chai

Elmhurst : OatNog

: OatNog Joy Milk Tea: Vegan Milk Tea

RISE Brewing : Cold Brew Coffee Nitro Shots

: Cold Brew Coffee Nitro Shots Sproud : Pea Milk

: Pea Milk Take Two: Barley Milk

Meals

Prepared meals and meal helpers make it super-easy to eat well even when you have a busy schedule. Here are a few delicious options we tried:

Alpha Foods: Breakfast Sandwiches

A-Sha : Mandarin Style Noodle

: Mandarin Style Noodle Before the Butcher: Bolognese

Cedarlane Foods : Jackfruit Mac n Cheese and Chile Relleno Burrito

: Jackfruit Mac n Cheese and Chile Relleno Burrito Daiya: Flatbreads (Mushroom, Caramelized Onion & Fig, Tomato, Sunflower Seed Pesto & Arugula; Meatless Italian Sausage Crumbles, and Roasted Pepper & Kale) and Cheddar Jalapeño Mac and Cheese

O’Sole Mio: Tortellini (Cheese, Beef, and Chicken) and Sauces (Alfredo and Rosée)

OmniFoods: Gyoza

If you can believe it, this list represents only a fraction of the delicious new vegan products coming to stores soon. More brands are responding to consumer demand for animal-friendly options, so you'll be sure to see new and exciting products on shelves near you.

