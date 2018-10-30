We’re Waiting Patiently for These Vegan Cookbooks in 2019

Vegan chefs are currently creating the most innovative, gorgeous food imaginable. You can experience this deliciousness at restaurants, but it’s equally exciting to try vegan chefs’ culinary magic in our own homes. And this, folks, is why we’ve put together a list of the most anticipated vegan cookbooks of 2019.

The staggering number of vegan cookbooks released in the past couple of years has helped usher vegan cooking into the mainstream, and this coming year promises more of the scrumptious same. It’s never been easier to do right by animals, the environment, and your health.

Without further ado, here’s a taste of some vegan cookbooks that will be released in 2019:

Plant-Based on a Budget: Delicious Vegan Recipes for Under $30 a Week, for Less Than 30 Minutes a Meal by Toni Okamoto

This scrumptious book covers some of our favorite types of cuisine, such as Indian, Italian, Mexican, Vietnamese, and more.

The Essential Vegan Instant Pot Cookbook: Fresh and Foolproof Plant-Based Recipes for Your Electric Pressure Cooker by Coco Morante

You never knew that your Instant Pot could be used in 75 different ways? This cookbook shows you how to put your favorite gadget to better use.

Incredible Vegan Ice Cream: Decadent, All-Natural Scoops at Home by Deena Jalal

The author of this cookbook (and owner of the FoMu ice cream shops in Boston) shares her special coconut milk–based ice cream recipe that uses whole ingredients and natural sweeteners. All the recipes are vegan and allergy-friendly.

I Can Cook Vegan by Isa Chandra Moskowitz

Restauranteur and chef Isa Chandra Moskowitz releases cookbooks at a rapid pace, each one as consistent as the last. I Can Cook Vegan encourages readers to cook at home more often for the sake of ease, taste, and health benefits.

Vegan Comfort Cooking: 75 Plant-Based Recipes to Satisfy Cravings and Warm Your Soul by Melanie McDonald

Some people make the transition to vegan eating by first cutting down on their meat intake. This book of vegan comfort food, created by the mind behind A Virtual Vegan blog, will show those new to meat- and dairy-free eating just how delicious it can be. You’ll never look back!

Heavenly Vegan Dals & Curries: Exciting New Dishes From an Indian Girl’s Kitchen Abroad by Rakhee Yadav

Reading the synopsis of this one is really making us salivate. We’re looking forward to trying out Five Lentil Dal with Pumpkin, Hot Plantain Curry with Sugar Snaps, and Lentil Pizza with Vegetable Overload, to name a few.

Plant Power Bowls: 70 Seasonal Vegan Recipes to Boost Energy and Promote Wellness by Sapana Chandra

Sapana Chandra of the Real + Vibrant blog presents her first vegan cookbook. Her bountiful vegan bowls use seasonal fruits and veggies, so you can eat fresh foods throughout the year.

Clean Desserts: No-Bake Vegan Cookies, Energy Bars, Power Balls, and More by Karielyn Tillman

Desserts can be made healthier by using ingredients such as coconut oil, nut butters, and dates. The scrumptious vegan cookies, energy protein bars, cheesecakes, and tarts in this book are all vegan and gluten-free and use no refined sugars.

30-Minute Frugal Vegan Recipes: Fast, Flavorful Plant-Based Meals on a Budget by Melissa Copeland

We’re big fans of fast vegan recipes. This new book will supply you with tons of delish recipes for those times when you don’t have the energy to prepare a feast.

The Everything Vegan Meal Prep Cookbook by Marly McMillen Beelman

We’re in love with vegan meal prepping and can’t wait to get our paws on this lovely tome of recipes. There are hundreds in this book, including Vegan Chocolate Waffles, Pesto Veggie Burgers, Vegan Chicken Taquitos, and Chunky Monkey Cake.

The Natural Gourmet Institute Cookbook: Over 150 Vegan Recipes and Techniques for a Whole Foods, Plant-Based Lifestyle by Jonathan Cetnarski, Rebecca Ffrench, and Alexandra Shytsman

New York City’s National Gourmet Institute “has graduated more than 2,500 chefs from more than forty-five countries,” so it’s no surprise that the recipes in this book look stunning. They use seasonal and sustainable ingredients, with a focus on health and healing through vegan eating.

Deliciously Ella. The Plant-Based Cookbook: 100 Simple Vegan Recipes to Make Every Day Delicious by Ella Mills Woodward

Plucking tried-and-true recipes from her supper clubs, pop-ups, and deli, Ella Mills Woodward will be back with what looks like a strong cookbook in ’19. Recipes include salads, falafel, side dishes, one-pot stews, speedy breakfasts, muffins, cakes, and tons more. (Available stateside in April.)

Eat Out, Stay In: Gourmet Plant-Based Dishes for the Home Chef by Suzannah Gerber

You’ll want to get your hands on executive chef Suzannah Gerber’s guide to cooking restaurant-quality vegan dishes at home, which is no doubt full of wisdom and expertise.

Show Up for Salad: 100 More Recipes for Salads, Dressings, and All the Fixins You Don’t Have to Be Vegan to Love by Terry Hope Romero

We loved the Salad Samurai in 2014, so we’re really looking forward to this sequel. We’ll definitely be showing up for this one.

Vegan Treats: 100 Easy Vegan Bites and Bakes by Emma Hollingsworth

The sweet treats in this “bakebook” are gluten-free and dairy-free and don’t use refined sugar. There are also many nut-free and raw options. We’re pretty sure that recipes such as Peanut Butter Chocolate Cheesecake Slices, Chocolate Fudge Flapjacks, and Carrot Cake will make this book fly off store shelves.

East Meets Vegan: The Best of Asian Home Cooking, Plant-Based and Delicious by Sasha Gill

This book offers healthy and sustainable recipes from China, India, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand.

© Workman

These books make perfect holiday gifts, especially for those who haven’t yet explored the joys of vegan eating.

Want recipe ideas sooner rather than later? Check out PETA’s extensive vegan recipe archive, which likely has a great recipe for whatever you’re craving.

