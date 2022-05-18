We Can’t Get Enough of These Latine-Owned Restaurants, Chosen by PETA Latino

Are you craving the taste of traditional Latine dishes but looking to keep it animal-friendly? PETA Latino has found 13 Latine-owned restaurants serving some of the best vegan meals with flavors from Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and elsewhere. The inventive chefs at these spots are creating authentic flavors without harming cows, pigs, chickens, or other animals who suffer on today’s farms.

ARIZONA

When the Aguilar family went vegan, they began replicating their family recipes without using ingredients animals are harmed for. When the dishes started to get praise at gatherings, they decided to bring them to the public, and Earth Plant Based Cuisine was the result. Flautas, tacos, burritos, churros, house-made horchata, and so much more make up the menu.

Pachamama’s chefs use traditional ingredients to create vegan versions of popular Mexican eats, including asada tacos made with hibiscus flowers and fish-friendly ceviche made with hearts of palm. Find these dishes and more at its market pop-ups and Phoenix restaurant.

CALIFORNIA

Carmen Santillan, Mike Simms, and Gary Huerta founded Cena Vegan in 2016 as a taco cart in East Los Angeles. It has since become a staple of the vegan food scene in the city and has even expanded its vegan meats to the retail market under the brand Plant Ranch. Order online for pickup or delivery, or find its pop-up at Smorgasburg Los Angeles every Sunday.

At El Cocinero, owner Alex Vargas is exploring the flavors of traditional Mexican dishes with a vegan twist. He opened the brick-and-mortar restaurant following years of success with his pop-up, Vegatinos. The restaurant is known for its burritos, tacos, and nachos made with your choice of six house-made vegan meats: al pastor, asada, jackfruit carnitas, chicharrón, birria, or chicken. It’s also serving up creamy horchata and flan, without cow’s milk or eggs.

This Cuban-American fusion pop-up and catering company makes Cuban sandwiches, pastelitos, loaded yuca fries, and more out of its kitchens in Silver Lake and Yucca Valley as well as its Sunday pop-up at Smorgasburg Los Angeles. Chef and owner Evanice Holz takes inspiration from her upbringing, including the meals cooked for her by her father and grandmother.

Family-owned and -operated World Empanadas brings Argentinian empanadas to Southern California. It offers five delicious vegan options on the regular menu at its Burbank restaurant: Soy Chorizo, Quinoa and Lentils, Homemade Mushroom and Cashew Cheese, Pinto Beans and Rice, and Mixed Berries. Keep an eye out for vegan specials, too.

FLORIDA

Owner Gianluca Mitrano started The Cocinita Miami as a meal-prep service, then transitioned it to a food truck and later into a brick-and-mortar restaurant. It’s serving up vegan Venezuelan classics, stacked burgers, healthy tacos, and more. The Cachapa—a corn pancake filled with melty nondairy cheese—is a must-try for an animal-friendly take on a traditional Venezuelan dish.

Miami’s Holi Vegan Kitchen was founded by two Argentinian sisters and their husbands who wanted to bring healing to people through good food. The result is a varied menu, with dishes inspired by their Latine roots (like empanadas) alongside salads, burgers, and bowls. Everything is made to be both healthful and flavorful.

JDs VegMex is a vegan restaurant that found success serving up Tex-Mex favorites like crunch wraps, empanadas, quesadillas, and much more at farmer’s markets, festivals, and block parties. It opened its first brick-and-mortar location in 2022.

GEORGIA

Guiterra’s tacos, burritos, mulitas, and more are made with the restaurant’s signature house-made vegan meats, including Hibiscus Barbacoa, Jackfruit Tinga, and Hibiscus Asada. Don’t miss out on this spot’s vegan coconut flan, served with a sweet hibiscus reduction.

NEVADA

Pancho’s is much more than just tacos—swing by this spot for burritos, tortas, tostadas, and sopes, too. It even serves up breakfast dishes like chilaquiles and tofu rancheros.

TEXAS

El Palote became North Texas’ first vegan Mexican restaurant when it switched to a completely vegan menu in 2016. Today, it’s serving up flavorful tacos, tamales, burritos, and other traditional Mexican dishes to its loyal customers. It even launched a breakfast and brunch menu, with Texas-shaped waffles and egg-free chilaquiles.

Whether you’re in the mood for enchiladas, quesadillas, or made-to-order sopapillas, Nuno’s Tacos & Vegmex Grill has a super-tasty vegan dish for you. Owner Aurelio “Nuno” Arias Jr.’s goal is to redefine the food he grew up with by making it healthier, while keeping all the flavor.

