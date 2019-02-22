WCVC Announces Strategic Move to Allow for Future Opportunities

DENVER, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- West Coast Ventures Group Corp. (OTCQB: WCVC) ("WCVC") today announced it has increased its authorized common shares from 250 million to 650 million. The Company filed its Pre-14C on February 15, and expects the Definitive 14C to be effective on March 18, 2019.

Jim Nixon, CEO of WCVC commented, "We are excited about this move because it allows the Company more flexibility to consider strategic opportunities for the future growth of the Company."

About West Coast Ventures Group Corp.

Based in Denver, Colo., West Coast Ventures Group Corp. (WCVC) develops, owns and operates two contemporary restaurant concepts: Illegal Burger, a quick-casual burger + bar concept, and El Señor Sol, a full-service fresh Mexican restaurant (6 total restaurant locations in the Denver, Colorado area). Led by seasoned restaurant entrepreneurs, WCVC management is committed to scaling both modern sustainable concepts into national franchise models operating metro-styled restaurants serving only the finest and freshest natural ingredients.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements, relating to West Coast Ventures Group Corp operations or to the environment in which it operates, which are based on West Coast Ventures Group Corp operations, estimates, forecasts and projections. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and/or are beyond West Coast Ventures Group Corp control. A number of important factors could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Consequently, readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. West Coast Ventures Group Corp disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information:

+1(303)423-1300

info@illegalburger.com

https://www.westcoastventuresgroupcorp.com/

https://www.illegalburger.com/

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wcvc-announces-strategic-move-to-allow-for-future-opportunities-300800434.html

SOURCE West Coast Ventures Group Corp.