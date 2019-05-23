NEW YORK, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market



The rising awareness about health benefits of watermelon seeds is one of the key factors that will trigger the market growth during the forecast period. Watermelon seeds are nutrient-dense seeds, as they are a rich source of proteins, omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, and minerals such as magnesium and zinc. Moreover, awareness about the benefits of balanced nutrition and healthy food habits is growing among individuals. Therefore, watermelon seeds have found increased application as a superfood. Additionally, many vendors in the market offer watermelon seed sprouts and roasted watermelon seeds as healthy alternatives to traditional snack products. Hence, the growing prominence of watermelon seeds as nutrient-rich superfoods is expected to drive the growth of the market. Analysts have predicted that the watermelon seeds market will register a CAGR of almost 14% by 2023.



Market Overview



The growing prominence of watermelon seeds as superfoods



Watermelon seeds are sold as superfood powders and superfood packaged snacks because of their digestibility and nutritional benefits. Hence, the rising prominence of watermelon seeds as a superfood is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.



The growing threat from alternate superfoods



The threat of alternate superfoods that offer potentially similar health benefits at comparable prices is expected to challenge the growth of the global watermelon seeds market during the forecast period.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the watermelon seeds market during 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented with the presence of several market players. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



