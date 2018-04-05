Warriors Prepare Culinary Delights with Veterans Charity

AUSTIN, Texas, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Injured veterans and their guests picked up cooking tips from trained culinary professionals during a recent cooking class with Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP).

"The cooking class was awesome," said Army veteran Michael Rash. "I was able to create a great meal and spend time with other veterans and their spouses."

Warriors were guided through the process of preparing delicious culinary delights, including a winter greens salad with walnuts and gorgonzola; parmesan polenta with roasted wild mushrooms; seared pork tenderloin stuffed with Tuscan kale and pancetta; and espresso chocolate budino with hazelnut cream.

Once they finished preparing their meals, warriors and their guests sat down and enjoyed their creations, while getting to know one another better.

"My wife and I had some great conversations with the other warriors and their spouses," Michael said, "and I'm planning on getting more involved with Wounded Warrior Project events in the future."

WWP program gatherings offer settings that provide opportunities for injured veterans to form bonds with one another, their families, and their communities. WWP also serves warriors by focusing on mental and physical health and wellness, financial wellness, independence, government relations, and community relations and partnerships.

"Events like this have given me the confidence to get out of my shell and give back to my fellow warriors," Michael said. "I've been given some great opportunities to attend some bucket-list events, which I would have possibly never had the confidence or the means to attend. I'm forever grateful for all the opportunities my family and I have been given through Wounded Warrior Project."

Activities like cooking and socializing with other veterans can help injured warriors cope with stress and emotional concerns. In a WWP survey (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/survey) of the injured warriors it serves, more than half of survey respondents (51.6 percent) expressed they talk with fellow veterans to address their mental health issues.

To learn and see more about how WWP's programs and services connect, serve, and empower wounded warriors, visit http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org, and click on multimedia.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) connects, serves, and empowers wounded warriors.

