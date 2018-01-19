If your New Year’s resolution involves getting healthy, you don’t have to cut out your favorite foods in order to achieve your goals. Committing to a healthy, balanced diet while still enjoying the foods you love is possible – including eating pasta!

As an integral part of the Mediterranean Diet, pasta is a smart choice as it is low sodium, cholesterol free and serves as a delivery system for healthy ingredients like vegetables, legumes, lean meats, fish and poultry. It also has a low glycemic index so it won’t cause your blood sugar to spike, and as a carbohydrate, it is a great energy source to keep you going all day and through any hard workouts you may be starting. Recent research also suggests that pasta consumption can lead to better diet quality.

While healthy eating is all about balance, you don’t have to go hungry by cutting out filling foods. Below are some nutritious snack and recipe ideas – all under 300 calories.

These Herbed Lasagna Chips make the perfect snack at only 100 calories per serving!

A pasta soup has the perfect mix of delicious foods, including a healthy helping of veggies. This Chickpea and Cauliflower Pasta Soup with Turmeric has a great mix of cauliflower, chickpeas, tomatoes and pasta.

Looking for a hearty dose of protein? Try out this Lemon-Garlic Pasta with Grilled Veggies for a protein-packed dinner that clocks in at only 264 calories per serving!

For more low-calorie recipe ideas, visit our recipe page. For more pasta nutrition information, visit our nutrition page.

The post Want to Get Healthier Without Cutting Out Your Favorite Foods? Include Pasta in Your New Year, New You Diet appeared first on Pasta Fits.