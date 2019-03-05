Wake Up FDA Campaign Statement on FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb's Resignation

WASHINGTON, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Statement from Ryan Hampton, Wake Up FDA campaign spokesperson and national recovery advocate, on the resignation of FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb:

"We launched Wake Up FDA in response to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)'s failure to appropriately combat the opioid epidemic under Commissioner Scott Gottlieb. Commissioner Gottlieb's resignation today marks a hopeful moment that new leadership will have a more acute understanding of the necessary solutions and will exercise the FDA's full authority to combat this public health emergency.

We urge President Trump to get it right this time. Use this opportunity to appoint a new commissioner who will take a public health approach to the opioid crisis. It is our hope that the next commissioner will leverage the full discretion and authority of the FDA to put people first by prioritizing recovery innovation, being a better watchdog on opioid manufacturers, and being more transparent and accountable in their decision-making.

And to Commissioner Gottlieb—there is still time to repair your legacy on opioids. We welcome the opportunity to speak to you and your staff over the coming weeks to discuss how you can do the right thing and correct course on misguided decisions."

About Wake Up FDA

Wake Up FDA is an initiative of Recovery Reform NOW, an organization dedicated to advocating and advancing policy reforms for the treatment of substance use disorder, from removing access barriers to the delivery of treatment, to stem the tide of the national addiction epidemic. Learn more about Wake Up FDA at https://wakeupfda.org/.

