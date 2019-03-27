Wai  kea Releases New 1.5L Bottles of Hawaiian Volcanic Water

The naturally alkalized water brand expands product line in over 830 Wawa and Giant stores



HILO, Hawaii, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, Waiākea Water is launching 1.5L bottles of its award-winning Hawaiian volcanic water in over 650 Wawa store locations and more than 180 Giant retailers across the country (MSRP $2.69-$3.19). Both Wawa and Giant already carry 500ml and 1L product lines that have been high performers in the category.

"We are thrilled to welcome the new 1.5L bottle to our Waiakea product line," said Waiakea CEO and founder, Ryan Emmons. "Our consumers asked for a larger bottle, and we listened. The 1.5L offers the same delicious hydration coupled with the unique sustainability platform Waiakea is known for, but at a better value, for our loyal Waiakea fanbase and new customers to enjoy."

Like the other Waiakea bottles, the 1.5L bottle is made entirely from other post-recycled or upcycled bottles (RPET) and certified CarbonNeutral® for this and other initiatives, including its sustainable sourcing, its shipping with low-emissions vehicles, and its regional reforestation projects. For every liter purchased, Waiakea also donates a week's supply of clean water to those in need.

Waiakea originates in Hawaii through both snowmelt and rain on the pristine peak of the active Mauna Loa volcano. It's then filtered through thousands of feet of porous volcanic rock, enhancing it with minerals and electrolytes. Waiakea is naturally alkaline with a smooth mouthfeel and award-winning taste thanks to the unique combination of minerals such as silica, calcium, and magnesium.

Through the end of March to early April, Waiakea will roll out the new 1.5L bottles to Wawa stores in PA, NJ, DE, MD & VA. And, Giant stores across PA. For more information about the Waiakea product line and where to buy visit Waiakeasprings.com

About Waiākea Water

Waiākea® was founded in Hawai'i in 2012 as the first Hawaiian volcanic water and triple bottom line premium water of its kind, adapting an unparalleled platform of healthy, sustainable, and ethical attributes and initiatives. Waiakea's mission is to sustainably provide naturally healthy Hawaiian volcanic water with the blessing of indigenous Kapuna and Konohiki, while contributing to, and promoting, clean water access, conservation, and education for those in need in Hawai'i and throughout the world. Waiakea's landmark program, The Kokua Initiative, invests time and resources into local community projects and non-profits, focusing primarily on education, addiction, and environmental stewardship in Hawaii. Additionally, for every liter bought, Waiakea donates a one-week supply of clean water to people in need in Malawi through its clean water projects in partnership with Pump Aid, which have already positively transformed the lives of thousands since 2012.

Along with its 100% upcycled bottles (rPET), low-emissions shipping, and CarbonNeutral® certification, Waiakea Water recently announced the eventual implementation of its simple carbon wax bottle that has only 2% of the material lifespan of regular plastic bottles, providing a solution for plastic waste throughout the world.

