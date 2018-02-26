Waffle House Teams Up With Partners To Bring Waffle Wager To UNC - Duke Basketball Rivalry

Fans Of Winning Team Get Free Waffle House Waffles, Hashbrowns And Coffee

NORCROSS, Ga., Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The North Carolina-Duke basketball rivalry is legendary. From this hardcourt battle legends have been born and champions crowned. It is the premier showcase with two teams that have written the history of college basketball.

And just when you thought the rivalry had reached its peak of excitement, Waffle House restaurants and its vendor partners are raising the stakes with the 2018 edition of the Waffle Wager. Students and fans from the winning school in the March 3rd matchup will receive free waffles, hashbrowns and coffee the following week.

The Waffle Wager is sponsored by Waffle House restaurants along with vendor partners Basic American Foods, C.H. Guenther & Son, Inc., and Royal Cup Coffee and Tea. The first Waffle Wager was held in 2013 for the Alabama-Texas A&M football game. (Alabama won.) Since then, the Waffle Wager matchups included Georgia vs. Auburn (Georgia won), Clemson vs. South Carolina (Clemson won) and last year, N.C. State vs. UNC (N.C. State won). All have been football contests. The 2018 Duke-Carolina Waffle Wager will be the first basketball showdown.

"We're excited to bring the Waffle Wager to college basketball," says Walt Ehmer, Waffle House CEO. "And the Carolina-Duke rivalry is the highlight of the college regular season; therefore it's the best choice to tip off a friendly basketball wager."

The payout will be from 7 am-9pm Monday, March 5. If Duke wins, students and fans will get free waffles, hashbrowns and coffee at the Waffle House on 9th Street in Durham, N.C. If North Carolina wins, the Tar Heel faithful will get their free waffles, hashbrowns and coffee at the East Franklin Street Waffle House in Chapel Hill, N.C. In addition, the winning school will receive a $10,000 donation to the general scholarship fund.

To date, the Waffle Wager has served fans more than 8,100 waffles, 5,100 orders of hashbrowns and 6,000 cups of coffee. Schools have been gifted $35,000 in scholarship money.

"We're very proud to partner with Waffle House again on another smothered, covered and caffeinated Waffle Wager," says Bill Smith III, Royal Cup CEO. "Good luck to both teams."

"We know the followers of these teams are fanatical," says Dale Tremblay, C.H. Guenther CEO. "And adding in the Waffle Wager gives the winners even more bragging rights."

"We know a Waffle Wager victory will fuel up the fans as they head into the conference tournament later in the week," adds Mike Villano, Basic American Vice President and GM Foodservice.

All three companies participating in the Waffle Wager supply products to Waffle House restaurants - Basic American Foods: hashbrowns, C.H. Guenther: waffle mix, and Royal Cup: coffee.

