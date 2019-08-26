Waffle House® Restaurants Rewarding Cities Who Really, Really, Really Want The Chain To Open a Location

Tour to go to San Antonio, College Station and Oxford



NORCROSS, Ga., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While it's hard to believe, some places in this country do not have a Waffle House® Restaurant.

San Antonio, Texas, College Station, Texas, and Oxford, Miss., do not have a yellow sign glowing, yet. But these hamlets are a haven for Waffle House fans who have generated thousands of requests for Waffle House to open up there.

To reward these fans until a Waffle House is built, the restaurant chain announced Saturday it will be popping up in these locations to mark the 2019 National Waffle Week and rewarding the citizens with free Waffle House food.

"Even without a restaurant nearby, these fans have proven themselves as worthy to become members of the Waffle Nation," said Niki Patel, marketing coordinator for Waffle House, Inc. "We are excited to bring a taste of Waffle House to these communities during National Waffle Week."

Here is the schedule for the Waffle House pop up events during National Waffle Week:

September 3, 2019 – San Antonio, Texas

Location: Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston Street, San Antonio, Texas 78205

Time: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

September 4, 2019 – College Station, Texas

Location: Clayton W. Williams, Jr. Alumni Center at Texas A&M, 505 George Bush Drive, College Station, Texas 77840

Time: Noon – 2 p.m.

September 4, 2019 – Oxford, Miss.

Location: RSVP Plaza at The Square, 107 Courthouse Square, Oxford, Miss. 38655

Time: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

"We have a tremendous following in these cities," adds Patel. "I'm confident they will have a restaurant close by one day."

In addition, Waffle House will reward students of Georgia Gwinnett College in Lawrenceville, Ga., with a food truck pop-up on Friday, September 6 from 11 am – 1 pm.

National Waffle Week runs the first week of September and began more than 20 years ago to celebrate the wonderful breakfast staple. Waffle House celebrates this week nationwide with the return of the Blueberry Waffle and special events inside the restaurants.

About Waffle House

Waffle House® restaurants has been a mainstay for American dining since its founding in Avondale Estates, Ga., in 1955. Today the Waffle House system operates 1,950 restaurants in 25 states. Waffle House restaurants are known for serving over a billion waffles, leading the world in serving waffles, T-bones, hashbrowns and grits, and being a welcoming beacon to all after storms and on all holidays.

