Vive Organic Brings Wellness to the Active Category with the Launch of Two New Innovations

Vive Organic Expands Line of Functional Shots with Energy + Focus and Electro Restore

VENICE, Calif., March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vive Organic, the number one cold-pressed, Immunity shots brand in the natural enhanced channel, is set to expand its roster of 100% organic functional shots with new innovations Electro Restore and Energy + Focus. Vive Organic is pleased to launch its newest take on concentrated freshness you can feel, utilizing nature's most potent ingredients in convenient ready-to-drink shots.

"I founded Vive with the mission of connecting people to the roots of wellness, after working with holistic doctors who helped me overcome health issues that western medicine couldn't solve to formulate Vive Organic's initial formulas," Says CO-Founder and CEO, Wyatt Taubman. "It has been mind-blowing to see so many people fall in love with this mission and add our Immunity Shots into our daily routine – they have been looking to us for more wellness-based solutions for their busy lives. We found there was a lack of fresh, concentrated energy and sport drink options, so we decided to create formulas that would be functional, yet realistic for a busy life. They're the perfect on-the-go shots. I take Electro Restore when I feel depleted after a long surf session and Energy + Focus whenever I need to be most creative and focused."

The new Vive Organic shots are offered in two high-demand formulas: Electro Restore and Energy + Focus.

The Electro Restore shot is a first-of-its-kind electrolyte and re-mineralization formula. Each bottle contains more combined electrolytes than the leading sports drink, including an excellent source of magnesium and 1,000 mg Trace Minerals. Combined with cold-pressed apple and lemon juice along with organic Ginseng, Blue Spirulina, Hibernian Kelp, Pink Himalayan Sea Salt, and Ginger Root--Electro Restore is the healthy choice, without added dyes and sugars that you can take on the go.

The Energy + Focus formula is made with a powerful blend of 100% organic ingredients such as Green Tea, Ashwagandha, Lion's Mane Mushroom, Ginseng, and cold-pressed Turmeric Root, Ginger Root, Lemon, and Blueberry juices. This adaptogenic and nootropic formula is the ultimate daily brainpower blend, helping to improve mental alertness, concentration, and energy. It's the focus in a bottle that the mindful consumer is looking for: no jitters, totally natural, organic ingredients that taste good. Like all Vive products, both Electro Restore and Energy + Focus are crafted via integrative holistic medical doctors, contain no added sugars, and are made with 100% natural, fresh-pressed ingredients.

All Vive Organic shots have potent formulas and are 100% certified organic, vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, and Kosher. Additionally, Vive products are sustainably sourced with 'ugly produce.' These energy and sport function options join Vive Organic's roster of Immunity, Wellness, and Antioxidant Detox formulas providing the one-stop-shop for your daily wellness.

The idea for Vive started with co-founder Wyatt Taubman's search for answers to his own health issues. When unable to find relief with western medicine he turned to integrative solutions and ultimately found relief with holistic natural remedies. After re-discovering the power of mother nature, he teamed up with his health-conscious friends from San Diego State University; Kyle Withycombe, and JR Simich to create Vive Organic. Vive Organic creates the most potent cold-pressed wellness shots available on the market to provide the ultimate wellness from Earth to all.

