Vitalah® Creators of Oxylent® Partner with Whole Planet Foundation to Help Alleviate Poverty Worldwide

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif., Dec. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitalah®, the Proud Creators of Oxylent® (www.oxylent.com), have partnered with Whole Planet Foundation during the month of December to help alleviate poverty throughout the world. Founded in 2005, Whole Planet Foundation is a Whole Foods Market non-profit organization that supports the alleviation of poverty worldwide where the company sources products.

Together with Vitalah®, their mission is to empower the world's underprivileged people with microcredit and the opportunity to create and develop a home-based business with the goal of bringing themselves and their families out of poverty. To date, Whole Planet Foundation has disbursed over $63 million dollars via microlending partners all over the world and has funded 1.9 million microloans and 10.5 million business opportunities for poverty-stricken individuals and their families.

Vitalah® wholeheartedly believes in giving back to the community by supporting those in need. During the entire month of December, Vitalah® will be donating $1 to the Whole Planet Foundation for every Oxylent® product purchased at available Whole Foods Markets. In doing so, it is Vitalah's goal that more people around the world can be provided with the opportunities to become self-sufficient by building their own businesses and providing for their families and loved ones.

About Vitalah®

Vitalah® was founded by Lisa Lent as an "invitation to health" born from her passion to create the ultimate supplement for everyday life. Vitalah's flagship product, Oxylent®, is an effervescent multivitamin drink containing a unique blend of essential nutrients that enable the body to function at peak levels. More recently, Vitalah has decided to expand their award-winning brand with their new capsule formulas that provide overall wellness for Men, Women, Memory and Restoration.

Purchasing Oxylent® products also supports Vitamin Angels®—a global non-profit organization that provides under-nourished children with nutritional supplements.

Oxylent® formulas are available nationwide at major natural food retailers including Whole Foods, The Vitamin Shoppe, Sprouts, Fresh Thyme and online at oxylent.com. For more information on Oxylent®'s amazing line of products, visit www.oxylent.com or call 877.OXYLENT (877.699.5368).

