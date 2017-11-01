Vital Proteins Secures $19 Million Investment From CAVU Venture Partners To Push Collagen Nutrition Into The Mainstream

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Proteins, a wellness innovator of collagen-boosting nutrition, announced today that it has received a $19 million investment from CAVU Venture Partners, a VC and growth equity firm started by consumer products veterans known for backing and building iconic consumer brands. The investment further underscores Vital Proteins' mission to push ingestible collagen into the mainstream and bring clean-label, whole food-based nutrition into the hands and homes of consumers nationwide.

"As a brand, we value authenticity in every element of our business -- including our partnerships. I was impressed by the genuine entrepreneurial drive of CAVU's partners. They possess the deep strategic, operational, and brand-building expertise that will help us further accelerate Vital Proteins' growth," explained Kurt Seidensticker, CEO and founder of Vital Proteins. He continued, "I knew upon meeting them that they would be great partners in helping us further expand and accelerate our brand."

Brett Thomas, CAVU's co-founder and managing partner, commented, "In an extraordinarily short amount of time, Vital Proteins has become the leading lifestyle brand in the collagen nutrition space. Kurt has built one of the strongest organizations and cultures we have seen in the consumer products world, and we are excited to partner with him and his team in this next phase of growth."

Bader Alam, Senior Vice President at CAVU, added, "Vital Proteins' financial success and popularity is underpinned by products possessing a clean ingredient label, as well as their expertise in digital marketing. The collagen nutrition space has a lot of room for growth. Vital Proteins is well-positioned to capitalize on that opportunity, given their strong innovation pipeline and differentiated branding."

CAVU representatives Brett Thomas and Bader Alam will join the company's board of directors. Vital Proteins will use the investment to accelerate growth, to educate consumers on the benefits of collagen nutrition and to create and bring to market additional healthy lifestyle products that people love.

Collagen, a natural protein found in the body, is an essential nutrient to the overall health and support of skin, hair, nails, bones and joints. The importance of collagen-boosting nutrition has emerged in recent years, proving itself to be a sustainable trend, with Vital Proteins leading the way. The brand's collection of powder blends, bone broths, elixirs, and capsules is thoughtfully created with high-quality, all-natural ingredients that contain key proteins and nutrients needed to help you look and feel your best.

The four-year-old brand has achieved 240%+ consecutive year-over-year-growth for the past three years and has grown its retail presence into over 8,000 retail stores, further establishing the company as a leading lifestyle brand for collagen nutrition. Key retail partners include Whole Foods, Sprouts, Fresh Thyme Farmer's Market, Erehwon, GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, Anthropologie, Urban Outfitters, Free People, and Neiman Marcus. Consumers can expect to see Vital Proteins' presence grow both on and offline and to expand to additional national retailers in the coming year.

About Vital Proteins®

Vital Proteins' whole food-based, collagen-boosting collection was created to nourish those who seek a life without limits and a path to natural, youthful vibrancy. Vital Proteins' products are all-natural sources of essential proteins and nutrients made with the highest quality clean-label ingredients. Get the most out of every day with great-tasting collagen-based nutrition that promotes overall health and wellness from the inside out. For more information, please visit www.vitalproteins.com.

About CAVU Venture Partners

CAVU Venture Partners invests in high growth, iconic consumer brands. CAVU was founded by consumer products veterans and serial entrepreneurs Rohan Oza, Clayton Christopher, and Brett Thomas. CAVU (Ceiling and Visibility Unlimited) is a pilot term for the best possible flying conditions. Using their deep brand-building and operational expertise, CAVU's partners seek to create the best possible conditions to enable their talented, passionate entrepreneurs to achieve their dreams. Brands include Bai, Chef's Cut, Health-Ade, One Bar, Kite Hill, Bulletproof, WTRMLN WTR and Good Culture. www.cavuventures.com

