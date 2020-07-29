You don't have to make a trip to your favorite sports bar to get good quality wings. Celebrate game day at home this year with these restaurant-worthy barbecue chicken wings. Pair them with a tall glass of beer, and you'll be transported to the stadium in one bite.

The secret to turning game day into a restaurant experience is by having great food. And not only should your spread have delicious dips and salsas, but wings are an absolute requirement.

And to make a good wing, you need a good rub. These barbecue chicken wings are dry rubbed with common pantry seasonings like chili powder, onion flakes, garlic flakes and sweet paprika. But before adding the dry rub, you must first marinate the wings in hot sauce and butter, you know, for extra kick.

These wings are sure to be a crowd pleaser at game days, backyard barbecues and more. But if you're looking for some a little more kid-friendly, we have plenty of easy chicken recipes perfect for summer.

Virgil's BBQ Chicken Wings

Ingredients

For the Wings:

15 chicken wings

4 ounces butter

3 ounces hot sauce

1.5 ounces Virgil’s dry rub (recipe follows)

1 teaspoon granulated garlic

1 teaspoon granulated onion

For the Dry Rub:

11 tablespoons sweet paprika

5 tablespoons granulated sugar

3 tablespoons chili powder

3 tablespoons dried onion flakes

3 tablespoons dried garlic flakes

3 tablespoons dried parsley flakes

2 tablespoons Kosher salt



Directions

For the Wings

Mix all items together and marinate chicken for 24 hours.

Remove wings from marinade and place on a sheet pan. Sprinkle with the dry rub (recipe follows).

Bake wings on a sheet pan at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Remove with oven and toss with hot sauce and butter.

Serve hot!

For the Dry Rub

Combine all the ingredients in a small bowl.

Recipe courtesy of Virgil's Real Barbecue