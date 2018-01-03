Vinita Bali to Join Bunge Limited Board of Directors

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Jan. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) today announced that Vinita Bali has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Ms. Bali, 62, served as Chief Executive Officer of Britannia Industries, a publicly listed food company in India, from 2005 to 2014. Prior to that, she was Head of the Business Strategy practice in the U.S. at the Zyman Group, a consulting firm. She started her career in India at a Tata Group company in 1977, and joined Cadbury India in 1980, subsequently working for Cadbury in the United Kingdom, Nigeria and South Africa until 1994. From 1994 to 2003, she held senior positions in marketing and general management at The Coca-Cola Company in the U.S. and Latin America, becoming Global Head of Corporate Strategy in 2001.

Currently, Ms. Bali serves as an advisory board member of PwC India, and is a non-executive director on the boards of Smith & Nephew plc, as well as several Indian companies, including CRISIL Ltd., Titan Industries Ltd. and Syngene International Limited. She is a former non-executive director of Syngenta International AG. She also chairs the Board of the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN).

"Vinita is an accomplished former CEO in the food and ingredients industry who brings directly relevant experience to our Board of Directors," said L. Patrick Lupo, Chairman, Bunge Limited. "We will greatly benefit from her depth of industry knowledge and emerging markets experience as we continue to grow our Food & Ingredients business."

Ms. Bali holds an MBA from the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies at the University of Mumbai, and a BA in Economics from the University of Delhi.

Bunge Limited (www.bunge.com, NYSE: BG) is a leading global agribusiness and food company operating in over 40 countries with approximately 32,000 employees. Bunge buys, sells, stores and transports oilseeds and grains to serve customers worldwide; processes oilseeds to make protein meal for animal feed and edible oil products for commercial customers and consumers; produces sugar and ethanol from sugarcane; mills wheat, corn and rice to make ingredients used by food companies; and sells fertilizer in South America. Founded in 1818, the company is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

