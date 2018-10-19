Vincent Anthony "Vince" Ferachi Leaves Behind Legacy for Capitol City Produce®

BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Capitol City Produce Company, LLC today announced the peaceful passing of Vincent Anthony "Mr. Vince" Ferachi, son of the Founder of the family-run produce business established in 1947.

"We have lost a kind soul, a generous heart and a gentle giant in our lives," said Darin Arceneaux, President of Capitol City Produce. "Capitol City Produce suffers a great loss of our patriarch, our inspirational mentor, our balance beam in decision making and a reminder of our roots. He can rest assured that we will take care of the team and build upon generations of hard work, which was one of his last requests."

Mr. Vince leaves behind a company he built with four generations of the Ferachi family. "His message of what has always been important in the character of Capitol City Produce will forever be in the foundation of his company as encapsulated in our Core Values. Act with Integrity always, take care of The Team, Quality matters and be extraordinary in Customer Service," added Paul Ferachi, owner of Capitol City Produce and son of Mr. Vince. "We will honor his legacy by continuing the great work that he loved with all of his heart and soul and are looking forward to serving generations to come."

Mr. Vince meant so much to so many. The team welcomes the public to share their thoughts, memories or condolences by emailing rememberingmrvince@ccpfresh.com.

ABOUT CAPITOL CITY PRODUCE®

Founded on April 24, 1947, by the Ferachi family, Capitol City Produce® has become the largest, and one of the most respected, providers of produce in the Gulf Coast region. The company is known for consistently delivering the highest quality produce with the highest standards for food safety as a Safe Quality Foods Level 3 food distribution center. In addition to an expansive line of produce, customers are supported with an extensive specialty line of products including specialty produce, local produce, local dairy, cheeses, frozen foods, imported fine chocolates, and bakery items. The company has been recognized in 2017 as Company of the Year by the Baton Rouge Business Report. More information is available at www.CapitolCityProduce.com.

Contact: Darin Arceneaux

darceneaux@ccpfresh.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vincent-anthony-vince-ferachi-leaves-behind-legacy-for-capitol-city-produce-300734476.html

SOURCE Capitol City Produce Company, LLC