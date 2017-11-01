Village Tea Company Launches in EAT Food Market at Northern Arizona University

WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Village Tea Company Distribution, Inc.(herein-after the "Company"), a division of Affinity Beverage Group, Inc., (OTC Pink: ABVG), announced that the Company, as part of its ongoing effort to introduce more people to the benefits of drinking quality loose leaf tea, has launched its new food service and hospitality platform in EAT Food Market (EAT), on the campus of Northern Arizona University (NAU) located in Flagstaff, Arizona. EAT, operated by Sodexo, is a new on-campus Market/Cafe concept that will offer the over 25,000 students attending NAU; a noodle bar, a self service salad station, smoothie/vegan shake bar, loose leaf tea bar and other food and beverage retail items.

Village Tea Company is the exclusive Tea provider for EAT. The Company's premium loose leaf tea is available by the cup in a variety of blends, lattes, smoothies and ice tea recipes at EAT's dedicated tea and smoothie bar. Multiple sizes and flavors of Village Tea Company's sustainably packaged, organic loose leaf tea and tea accessories are also available for purchase in the retail section of the market, where the Company will also feature its newly developed single serve and teaser Point Of Sale dispensers for students and faculty who would like to enjoy the Company's products at home or in their dorm rooms. Other Village Tea Company distributed products, including Vegan Smart Shakes, Undone Chocolate and other potential products, will be featured on the menu and available for purchase in the market.

"We are excited about the relationship with EAT, as it is the perfect opportunity to work with a world class organization for the launch of our new food service and direct-to-consumer retail platform in an environment that allows us to interact on a daily basis with our core target consumers, GEN-Z and Millennials, who are looking for "better for you" food and beverage options on campus. Because of acceleration in the desire for healthier food and beverages over the past several years we feel that there is a tremendous growth opportunity for our products in this channel of distribution, especially working with one of country's leading providers of on-campus dining services. Although our goal is to continue focusing on the expansion of our food service program and on-campus presence at various colleges and universities across the country, we will also seek opportunities to leverage the on-campus exposure of our products to develop additional sales and marketing initiatives with retailers in the surrounding communities," stated Janon Costley, CEO of Village Tea Company Distribution/Affinity Beverage Group, Inc.

The Company is looking forward to working closely with the team at EAT on potential opportunities to expand the concept to additional locations in the near future. Please continue to follow the Company for further updates.

About Village Tea:

Village Tea Distribution Company, Inc. (www.villageteaco.com) sources high-quality, unique teas with distinct flavor combinations and packages them under its Village Tea Company brand name in a variety of creative and earth-friendly ways. The Village Tea Company brand has been sold in many major retailers throughout North America. The Company is no longer just about tea, it is also using its unique positioning in the marketplace to create a distribution platform to introduce other complimentary health and wellness lifestyle brands and products.

About Affinity Beverage:

Affinity Beverage Group, Inc. (www.affinitybeverage.com) is a holding company that focuses on branded consumer product acquisition opportunities in the $3.4 trillion health and wellness sector. Affinity primarily targets lifestyle brands, companies, and/or exclusive product distribution rights focusing on traditional and non-traditional, healthy beverage options. Affinity will also seek opportunities involving uniquely positioned young brands specializing in all natural/organic foods, bio-food, supplements and personal care products for strategic partnerships, distribution agreements and potential acquisition. The Company currently has two wholly owned subsidiaries, Village Tea Company Distribution, Inc and Undone Chocolate, LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above.

